Highland Park Plea & Rocket Launch Tourism: What You Need2Know

1. BIDEN ON ABORTION VOTE
After Kansans voted not to open the door to banning abortion, President Joe Biden said it showed Americans believe women should have the right to determine their own medical care
. While pro-choice orgs celebrating the outcome, those who hope to ban the procedure say they will continue to push for restrictions. This was the first state-level battle over the future of abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in July.
2. HIGHLAND PARK NOT GUILTY PLEA
Robert E. Crimo III has pleaded "not guilty"
to charges of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a mass shooting that devastated a Chicago suburb on Independence Day. The defendant is facing 117 felony counts, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, so the stakes are high for the 21-year-old — who prosecutors say admitted to the shooting following his arrest on the day of the attack. The plea marks the beginning of what will likely be a high-profile trial. Robert E. Crimo III (left) listens to the judge during Wednesday’s hearing. [AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool]
3. ALEX JONES' MEA CULPA
In somewhat related news, controversial media personality Alex Jones has finally admitted what most Americans have known for a decade: The Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was "100% real."
Jones, known for peddling conspiracy theories, had for years called the tragic school shooting a hoax, but now says that was irresponsible after meeting the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 attack. Those same parents, however, said an apology was not enough and are seeking at least $150 million in compensation from Jones for spreading misinformation.
4. BOOKER SEEKS CANNABIS BILL EQUITY
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he's willing to compromise on cannabis reform
and embrace the bipartisan SAFE Banking bill if it contains certain equity provisions that provide equal access to capital and expungement of cannabis criminal records. He previously opposed an "easy banking bill" that would benefit corporations over individuals harmed by punitive drug laws. Booker is "very hopeful" about passing federal cannabis reform before the end of the current Congress.
5. OPEC+ PUMPS MORE OIL
The cartel of oil-producing nations OPEC+ has agreed to increase output after months of pressure from the Biden administration
to turn on the taps. The 23-nation alliance will add 100,000 barrels per day in September, which is a drop in the bucket compared to global demand. The news comes a month after Biden visited Saudi Arabia, and while the end result was only a modest production hike, the president did greet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a friendly fist bump.
6. ARTEMIS 1 LAUNCH
Looking for an end-of-the-summer trip idea? Maybe consider hitting up Florida's Space Coast for NASA's Artemis 1 launch. The mission will test tech that NASA needs to put humans on the moon once again. It goes down — or up — Aug. 29 but don't expect an intimate viewing. Tourism officials are anticipating at least 100,000 people will descend on the coast
.
7. LITTLE-KNOWN TECH STOCK SURGES
A little-known Asian fintech company called AMTD Digital saw its stock price skyrocket more than 21,000%
since its IPO last month, temporarily putting its market cap in the range of companies like Toyota, Pepsi and even Disney. The stock price has since fallen from its eye-watering highs, but the incident has left investors scratching their heads. Is AMTD the next big meme stock, or is something more complicated (and possibly sketchy) going on behind the scenes?
8. SWARMING SEAWEED
Caribbean islands are hitting a rough patch thanks to a big brown patch of seaweed. A record amount of brown algae has been choking the beaches
from Barbados to Puerto Rico, killing fish, other wildlife — and tourism, which is vital to the region’s economy. Scientists are saying this might be another sign of climate change, as rising water temperatures coupled with other factors might be leading to the seaweed surge.
9. SPOTTED… ON CHEDDAR NEWS
… Chrissy Metz
, known for her starring role in “This is Us,” stopped by “Wake Up With Cheddar” to talk about life after the hit show, and whether a spinoff is in the works.
… Meanwhile, Ja Rule and business partner Herb Rice
discussed their latest venture, "Black is Beautiful," which is aimed at supporting Black entrepreneurs and creators through technology, NFTs and the blockchain.
10. IN ENTERTAINMENT
Check out Cheddar News’ biggest entertainment headlines
from the last 24 hours. We jumped back into the Beyoncé/Kelis saga, which seems to have a not-so-happy ending for at least one party. There's DC Comics and the disappointing “Batgirl” news, and a rehash of the debate over whether this is still the greatest era of TV from FX Chairman John Landgraf. Meanwhile, Lizzo's fourth studio album hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100; Harry Styles' "As It Was" has been the longest-running No. 1 album of 2022 at 10 weeks.
CHEDDAR EXPLAINS Why Security Camera Footage Still Sucks
If you’re a true crime fan you’ve probably watched detectives solve cases using CCTV footage. While good video can catch a bad guy, bad video can make the case even harder to crack. But why, in 2022, do we still encounter grainy, low-quality security footage
when camera technology has evolved to allow for high-res 4k?
