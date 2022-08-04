ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD investigate homicide in 600 block of Yale Street

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D678P_0h4gqyLZ00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of North Yale Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

LVMPD officers were conducting a traffic stop near Washington and Decatur when they heard a single gunshot. Soon after, a call came through dispatch confirming shots had been fired in the area.

Officers located one Hispanic male laying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who is in his 30s, had been struck while on the 600 block of Yale Street.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Officers say the man did not live at the residence he was found in front of but did visit there frequently. Police said they were told the altercation began when the victim and other individuals were in the street talking and another man approached. The discussion soon became heated and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police say the suspect fled on foot from the scene of the shooting.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This story is developing, check back for more updates .

Comments / 4

PREACHER
2d ago

Nothing new here. Just another violent murder in Vegas. Vegas the Chicago of the west.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Police investigate homicide near Decatur, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an early Thursday morning homicide in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the 600 block of Yale Street near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue. The victim was visiting someone who lived in the area when the suspect approached him […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
State
Washington State
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pedestrian critically injured after southwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash near the southwest valley Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near West Flamingo Road east of Arville Street when a pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk over Flamingo Road. A Chevrolet Malibu was driving […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: LVMPD says missing endangered adult, 79, found

UPDATE: Police on Saturday said John Monahan, 79, who was last seen on Thursday, has been found. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 79-year-old John Monahan. He was last seen Thursday at around 10:15 p.m. in Las Vegas wearing a black, blue, and red striped shirt […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Yale University#Violent Crime#Lvmpd#Yale Street#Hispanic
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After Deadly Triple Shooting at Vegas’ Mirage Hotel

A suspect has been nabbed by police after a shooting left one man dead and two women in critical condition in a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. The wounded women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. On Friday morning, Koren announced that a suspect had been apprehended. “Suspect identified, located, & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our [Las Vegas Metropolitan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy