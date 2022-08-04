LVMPD investigate homicide in 600 block of Yale Street

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of North Yale Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

LVMPD officers were conducting a traffic stop near Washington and Decatur when they heard a single gunshot. Soon after, a call came through dispatch confirming shots had been fired in the area.

Officers located one Hispanic male laying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who is in his 30s, had been struck while on the 600 block of Yale Street.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Officers say the man did not live at the residence he was found in front of but did visit there frequently. Police said they were told the altercation began when the victim and other individuals were in the street talking and another man approached. The discussion soon became heated and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police say the suspect fled on foot from the scene of the shooting.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

