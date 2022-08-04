ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr.

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPQPb_0h4gqN8200

The Boston Red Sox designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

The decision clears room on the roster for newly acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer. Bradley, in his second stint in Boston, has played nine of his 10 seasons with the Red Sox.

The club has seven days to trade him or waive him.

Bradley, 32, is batting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs in 91 games this season. The Red Sox reacquired him from Milwaukee in the December trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.

Bradley is a career .228 hitter with 107 homers and 69 stolen bases. He made the AL All-Star team in 2016 and was a Gold Glove winner in 2018. He was the ALCS MVP for the Red Sox in 2018, when he hit two homers and drove in nine runs against the Houston Astros.

Bradley got squeezed out of an outfield slot with the emergence of Jarren Duran and the acquisition of Tommy Pham at the trade deadline. Enrique Hernandez is also nearing a return from the injured list.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

The Greek
2d ago

Bloom traded for JBJ to provide more defense,yet he keeps Franchy who can’t hit or field,and others who have weak batting averages. You can see why the players have no faith in him and don’t trust him. He’s soon to lose Bogaerts,J.D.,Devers,Eovaldi and then when Fenway has empty seats maybe management will wake up and fire him to save the franchise

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA

The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Verhagen
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Alcs#The Houston Astros#Verhagen#Il New York Yankees
Yardbarker

The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade

At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future

Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Vazquez alerted ex-manager Alex Cora after Brayan Bello's injury

Alex Cora's plan was to reset the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill would start the game for the Boston Red Sox with rookie Brayan Bello coming on in relief. Unfortunately, all did not go according to plan. Bello entered in the top of...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy