Read on www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
iheart.com
Man Arrested In Providence-Cranston Assault
A 33-year-old Cranston man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in the city Wednesday night. Police say Michael McCombs is charged with felony assault and possession of a firearm without a license. McCombs posted 50 thousand dollar surety bond and ordered to surrender his weapons. Before he was...
GoLocalProv
Men with Extended Magazine Guns Broke Into Home and Held Three Captive in North Providence
North Providence police report that at approximately 6:20 pm this evening, four to five black males wearing face coverings, armed with black handguns with extended magazines, broke through the front door of 30 Wentworth Street. The men then held three occupants at gun point. The suspects stole approximately $3,000.00 dollars...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
ABC6.com
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
ABC6.com
Cranston police arrest man in connection to targeted shooting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man on Dyer Avenue. Police said that 33-year-old Michael McCombs was arrested just after midnight. He is being charged with felony assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
iheart.com
Man Stabbed In Providence-Shot In Cranston
A joint investigation is underway in both Providence and Cranston after first a man was stabbed on Dyer Street, made his way to Cranston where the same man was shot coming out of a convenience store. The victim is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for what are being described...
ABC6.com
2 Massachusetts men facing gun charges, including possessing ghost gun, sentenced to prison
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two Massachusetts men who were facing gun and drug charges were sentenced to serve three years in prison. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that Jarrel Rocha, 20, pled guilty to possession of a ghost gun,...
Providence man sentenced to 42 years in prison for woman’s murder
The man who police say strangled a woman to death in 2015 has been sentenced to prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
WORST NEIGHBOR EVER: Mansfield Resident Stabbed By Neighbor After Argument
A Mansfield resident might consider relocating after being stabbed by their neighbor, authorities said. The resident called police and told them he had just been stabbed by his neighbor around 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. He also said his assailant was following him through the parking lot of their apartment complex building.
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts Providence man accused of robbing gas station
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted a Providence man for an alleged robbery back in January. Neronha said 19-year-old Izaiah Rivera Richard is being charged with one count of second-degree robbery. Rivera is being accused of robbing a...
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
Large police presence at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
liveboston617.org
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Comments / 0