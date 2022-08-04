ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

WPRI 12 News

Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

iheart.com

Cranston, RI
Warwick, RI
Cranston, RI
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston police arrest man in connection to targeted shooting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man on Dyer Avenue. Police said that 33-year-old Michael McCombs was arrested just after midnight. He is being charged with felony assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime...
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Man Stabbed In Providence-Shot In Cranston

A joint investigation is underway in both Providence and Cranston after first a man was stabbed on Dyer Street, made his way to Cranston where the same man was shot coming out of a convenience store. The victim is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital for what are being described...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire

(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing

BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

East Greenwich woman snuck cell phone to ACI inmate, state police say

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An East Greenwich woman is accused of sneaking a cell phone to an inmate at the ACI in Cranston last week. Inesa Vinarskaya, 59, was arrested and charged with conveyance of unauthorized articles to or from institutions. Rhode Island State Police said the inmate was...
ABC6.com

Grand jury indicts Providence man accused of robbing gas station

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted a Providence man for an alleged robbery back in January. Neronha said 19-year-old Izaiah Rivera Richard is being charged with one count of second-degree robbery. Rivera is being accused of robbing a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Large police presence at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

