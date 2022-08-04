ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline

By Arielle Tschinkel
People
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Molly Sims
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Monique Lhuillier
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Ava Phillippe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Posts Sweet 59th Birthday Tribute For BFF Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston posted the sweetest shoutout for best friend Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday! Jen, 53, posted a series of throwback photos over the years, including one from the 29th People’s Choice Awards back in 2003. “Happy birthday @lisakudrow,” she wrote, followed by “I love you,” over a hilarious GIF of the two cheering as their Friends characters Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay. The final photo was one of Jen kissing Lisa on the forehead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#New York City#S Wonderful#Talent Agent#Relationship Timeline
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party

On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck with Her Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck in a big way at their wedding. The Marry Me actress's wedding dress was the same white dress she wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Affleck. The strapless, lacy Alexander McQueen gown in a textured...
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now

It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as Paris Honeymoon Continues Post-Wedding: See Photos

The European tour continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted strolling through Paris on their honeymoon — and they couldn’t look more in love. The JLo Beauty founder, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, stepped out in the city on Friday, July 22, after seemingly arriving one day prior. Affleck wore a blue button down and navy pants paired with white sneakers, while Lopez opted for a white floral dress. The Hustlers star wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a red handbag. Her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, appeared to trail behind the couple on the sidewalk.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy