Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline

Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Like Twins on Their Tropical Getaway
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter are glowing somewhere fabulous. The actress posted a picture of herself with 22-year-old Ava Phillippe in front of palm trees and the warm hues of a tropical sunset. Witherspoon wore a white beachy paisley eyelet button-down dress with a matching rope belt. She accessorized the...
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring. Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in […]
Every Time Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Made Us Do a Double Take
Got it from her momma! It’s an indisputable fact that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are almost identical. Seriously, the pair has Us doing double takes on the regular. Because whether they’re sharing sweet selfies via Instagram or posing for a photo op on the red carpet, there’s no denying that the duo […]
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
Jennifer Aniston Posts Sweet 59th Birthday Tribute For BFF Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston posted the sweetest shoutout for best friend Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday! Jen, 53, posted a series of throwback photos over the years, including one from the 29th People’s Choice Awards back in 2003. “Happy birthday @lisakudrow,” she wrote, followed by “I love you,” over a hilarious GIF of the two cheering as their Friends characters Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay. The final photo was one of Jen kissing Lisa on the forehead.
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
How Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez recently married Ben Affleck, more than a year after she split from ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Now a new report has detailed how Rodriguez may feel about the big news. According to Us Weekly, the former New York Yankees player is "happy" for his former flame. "He's happy for...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: A love story 20+ years in the making
Should we really be surprised by Bennifer 2.0 given that Jennifer Lopez's 2002 album, "This Is Me...Then," contained a heartfelt single titled, "Dear Ben?"
Jennifer Lopez Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck with Her Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck in a big way at their wedding. The Marry Me actress's wedding dress was the same white dress she wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, the 2004 movie she starred in with Affleck. The strapless, lacy Alexander McQueen gown in a textured...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes 18 years after the annulment of their first marriage
White notebook! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 16according to the marriage license of Clark County, Nevada, which specifies that the singer chose to take the surname of her husband. ” Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun...
We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now
It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands as Paris Honeymoon Continues Post-Wedding: See Photos
The European tour continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted strolling through Paris on their honeymoon — and they couldn’t look more in love. The JLo Beauty founder, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, stepped out in the city on Friday, July 22, after seemingly arriving one day prior. Affleck wore a blue button down and navy pants paired with white sneakers, while Lopez opted for a white floral dress. The Hustlers star wore dark sunglasses and accessorized with a red handbag. Her children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, appeared to trail behind the couple on the sidewalk.
