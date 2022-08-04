Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations

Read on 13wham.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Police Report Significant Increase In Gun Seizures
ALBANY, N.Y. (WNY News Now) — In the past six months, New York State Police have reported a significant increase in gun seizures. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday a 104 percent increase in gun seizures so far in 2022, compared to last year. The reason, in part, is...
wutv29.com
Citing increase in violence, Albany Co. DA calling for change on charging teen suspects
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County DA David Soares is calling for a special session to change the 2017 passage of a law that moves some juvenile offenders out of the scope of the adult criminal justice system. MOBILE APP CAN WATCH HERE:. Passed into law in 2017, it...
Police Arrest Underaged Suspect in 2019 Murder of Roscoe Foster
Schenectady, NY – Police in Schenectady have announced an arrest in the 2019 cold case...
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Federal Action Taken Over Fentanyl Trafficking In Upstate County
A growing crisis of opioids and fentanyl in Upstate New York has led to one Capital Region county being named a federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. New York State Department of Health reported a 37% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, with even more fatalities in 2021.
Texas Fugitive Nabbed By Police In Albany
A Texas man on the run from justice has been nabbed by police in the Capital District. Troopers busted Jovan Washington, age 41, of McKinney, Texas, during a traffic stop in Albany Tuesday, Aug. 2, New York State Police said. Officers with the agency’s Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) were inspecting...
WNYT
Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana
Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February
Andrew Gibson, a drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case.
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
Inmate Assaults Deputy At Saratoga Springs Hospital, Police Say
A jail inmate from the Capital District is facing a fresh set of charges after allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy at a hospital in the region. Saratoga County resident Bruce Larrabee, age 24, of Ballston Spa, was arrested Monday, Aug. 1, for felony second-degree assault. According to the Saratoga...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
wamc.org
Releasing long-awaited report, Berkshire DA Harrington will not press charges in March Pittsfield police shooting of Miguel Estrella
WAMC has learned that Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will not press charges against the Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officers involved in the spring killing of a 22-year-old city resident. A warning: this story contains upsetting descriptions of police intervention, self-harm, violence, and mental illness. The DA summarized her findings in...
WRGB
Body of missing woman located in Schaghticoke, say State Police
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have located the remains of a woman reported missing. 58-year-old Lisa Deangelis was reported missing by family back on July 29 when she did not return home, according to police. Her body was located on August 3rd on County Route 114...
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
Albany man pleads guilty to May mid-day shooting
An Albany man has pleaded guilty in connection to a shooting that took place on Morton Avenue in May. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Alex Ryan, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which is a felony.
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
