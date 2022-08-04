City announces street closures for Puerto Rican Parade

Read on 13wham.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
13 WHAM
Clowning around Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were clowning around the Rochester Public Market, on Saturday. A National Clown Week celebration, hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns featured free face painting, balloon art and fun for families on Saturday at the City of Rochester Public Market. National Clown week runs from...
Black Culture Festival returns for third year in Rochester
The festival is open on both days from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago dies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is mourning the death of a woman who dedicated her life to serving the city. Gladys Santiago was a member of Rochester City Council from 1996-2009, working her way up to vice president and finally president. She pushed for projects like La...
13 WHAM
Free child seat inspections in Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties
Livingston County, N.Y. — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will hold free car seat checks this month. They begin this weekend on Saturday in Geneseo. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Park on Highland Road. More car seat checks will be held:. from...
13 WHAM
Puerto Rican Festival returns to downtown Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating Rochester's deep ties to Puerto Rico in style. The 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival began Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field, following a two-year absence. The three-day event features live music, food, cultural events, and much more. The festival's president, Orlando Ortiz, said he's excited to...
Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup
The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
13 WHAM
Rochester Hearing and Speech Center celebrates 100 years of service
Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring a century of service to the greater Rochester community. The Rochester Hearing and Speech Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The nonprofit organization provides crucial hearing, speech, and language services to children and adults across the area. To celebrate, the City of Rochester...
Heat advisory issued for Monroe, other counties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Saturday afternoon. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. August 6 to 7:00 p.m. August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego Genesee Livingston Ontario To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, […]
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live
The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
WHEC TV-10
House fire on Lyell Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire on Lyell Avenue Friday morning. Fire officials say they responded to the report of a house fire at 445 Lyell Avenue at 8:47 a.m. First arriving companies were on location within three minutes and reported smoke and fire showing from a 2.5-story vacant home. Three hose lines were utilized to get the fire under control.
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
House demolition marks latest escalation in Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ tension in Seneca County
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.—Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people witnessed more destruction of their homes and sacred spaces on Aug. 3 when Cayuga Nation Police, under orders from Clint Halftown arrived at a house in the Town of Varick to demolish the structure. The Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people are commonly known as the Cayuga people in American parlance.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Making a difference
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on employees of Rochester Gas and Electric. They recently spent a day volunteering at two local Habitat For Humanity projects. One team, in Rochester, helped with the sawing and framing of the final exterior wall of a home. Then in Canandaigua, a...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
