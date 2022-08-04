ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

City announces street closures for Puerto Rican Parade

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 2 days ago
13 WHAM

Clowning around Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Many were clowning around the Rochester Public Market, on Saturday. A National Clown Week celebration, hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns featured free face painting, balloon art and fun for families on Saturday at the City of Rochester Public Market. National Clown week runs from...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County Fair 2022

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
PALMYRA, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Plymouth, NY
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Rochester City Council President Gladys Santiago dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is mourning the death of a woman who dedicated her life to serving the city. Gladys Santiago was a member of Rochester City Council from 1996-2009, working her way up to vice president and finally president. She pushed for projects like La...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Puerto Rican Festival returns to downtown Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Celebrating Rochester's deep ties to Puerto Rico in style. The 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival began Thursday afternoon at Frontier Field, following a two-year absence. The three-day event features live music, food, cultural events, and much more. The festival's president, Orlando Ortiz, said he's excited to...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Hearing and Speech Center celebrates 100 years of service

Rochester, N.Y. — Honoring a century of service to the greater Rochester community. The Rochester Hearing and Speech Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The nonprofit organization provides crucial hearing, speech, and language services to children and adults across the area. To celebrate, the City of Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat advisory issued for Monroe, other counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo issued a heat advisory for several counties Saturday afternoon. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. August 6 to 7:00 p.m. August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego Genesee Livingston Ontario To combat the heat in the City of Rochester, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News Break
Politics
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live

The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
WHEC TV-10

House fire on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire on Lyell Avenue Friday morning. Fire officials say they responded to the report of a house fire at 445 Lyell Avenue at 8:47 a.m. First arriving companies were on location within three minutes and reported smoke and fire showing from a 2.5-story vacant home. Three hose lines were utilized to get the fire under control.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash

BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
BATAVIA, NY
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Making a difference

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on employees of Rochester Gas and Electric. They recently spent a day volunteering at two local Habitat For Humanity projects. One team, in Rochester, helped with the sawing and framing of the final exterior wall of a home. Then in Canandaigua, a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY

