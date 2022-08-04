Read on www.wyshradio.com
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Zavala is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Rangers starter Dane Dunning. In 118 plate appearances this season, Zavala has a .280 batting average with a .730...
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers insist they’re not suffering from sort of a Josh Hader hangover. Sure looks like it though. Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep of Milwaukee. Reynolds led off the bottom of the 10th by tying the game with a ground-rule double to right field that scored rookie Tucupita Maracano. Reynolds advanced to third on a fly ball to right by Ke’Bryan Hayes and scored when a 0-2 curveball by Milwaukee reliever Matt Bush (2-2) skipped by catcher Victor Caratini.
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
numberfire.com
Daz Cameron not in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cameron is being replaced in right field by Willi Castro versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 69 plate appearances this season, Cameron has a .222 batting average with a .639 OPS, 1 home...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Miami Marlins will meet the Chicago Cubs for the second game of a three-game set at Wrigley Field on the Northside. It’s time for us to keep our MLB odds series going with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick. The Cubs defeated the Marlins 2-1 on Friday. It was...
MS football season kicks off
Middle school football season kicks off tonight (Thursday, August 4) for several area teams. The Clinton Hawks host the Robertsville Rams at 7 pm at Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton. Elsewhere, the Norris Senators open up on the road at Lenoir City and Jefferson Middle School plays host to Spring...
