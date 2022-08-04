ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process

Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Idrissa Gueye
Person
Conor Coady
BBC

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard bemoans ‘glaringly obvious’ Aston Villa errors at Bournemouth

Steven Gerrard bemoaned “glaringly obvious” failings after Aston Villa suffered a limp 2-0 loss in their Premier League opener at newly-promoted Bournemouth.Villa struggled to respond to falling behind to Jefferson Lerma’s second-minute goal at the Vitality Stadium and rarely threatened an equaliser before Kieffer Moore’s late header sealed victory for the Cherries.Gerrard, who has designs of a top-10 finish this campaign, cut a frustrated figure for most of the afternoon and was left to lament his side’s lack of cutting edge and inability to deal with balls into the box.“We have ourselves to blame and it’s important that we don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘I think we deserved more’ – Marco Silva provides honest verdict on Fulham’s Premier League opener with Liverpool

Marco Silva has claimed that his Fulham side deserved more than a point from yesterday’s opening Premier League clash with Liverpool. The Craven Cottage outfit led Jurgen Klopp’s side twice in Saturday’s early kick-off but didn’t quite have enough to hold out for the three points as Mo Salah equalised with just 10 minutes remaining.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Salomon
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

David Moyes and his West Ham United team host the Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, the league campaign opener for both sides.With just over three weeks left before the transfer window shuts, there should still be plenty of business to conduct for both these outfits.The Hammers want a winger and could move for another centre-back, while City are looking for a left-back after missing out on Marc Cucurella. They could also need another midfield face if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona.As for the upcoming season, more will be expected from Jack Grealish after an underwhelming debut campaign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United host Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Last term’s 4-0 thrashing at the end of the campaign will still be fresh in the mind of the Red Devils’ players, even if the dugout has seen yet another change.This will be Erik ten Hag’s first game in the English top flight and he has a big job on to take United back to the top of the country’s footballing tree.Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more todayFor Brighton, the loss of Marc Cucurella means money in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton didn’t deserve to lose, Iwobi was brilliant, says Lampard

Everton slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea to start off the 2022/23 season, but the Toffees need not be ashamed of their effort in a strong defensive display. Unfortunate injury circumstances robbed Frank Lampard of handful of players even before kick off, and that was only compounded by new issues for Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina in the loss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: The Opposition View | Opening Day at Goodison Park

After a difficult previous season, Everton look to start the new one off on the right foot against one of the top sides from last year. Chelsea FC may have had ownership changes, but their team will present the same challenges as ever before to Frank Lampard and company; getting off to a good start will be that much more important for this team after the relegation battle of 2021-22.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Draw with Fulham

Sometimes things don’t go as expected. We’re used to Liverpool battering newly promoted sides in the first game of the season, but Fulham had other plans as they took the lead twice on their way to a 2-2 draw. It might be easy to overreact to a poor performance when it’s the first match of the season given the anxiety surrounding the team heading into a new season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Patrick says ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo will be a miss!

Matthew Crichton: Bristol City enjoyed a fairly steady season it seems like under Nigel Pearson - how is he viewed amongst your fanbase?. Patrick Connolly: Last season was pretty disappointing and uninspiring. We weren’t helped by lots of injuries and conceding so many goals in injury time – something we managed to do again last Saturday away to Hull.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City’s Stance Over Cucurella is Right

Other clubs take note - the days of being held to ransom for players is over and City’s stance on the Marc Cucurella deal is evidence of that. The blues valued the Brighton defender at nothing more than £40m, yet Brighton were holding out for £50m+ for a defender that has spent one season in the Premier League. And City’s decision to walk away from a deal was correct.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy