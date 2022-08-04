Joey King Will 'Never Regret' 'Kissing Booth' Movies 'No Matter What Anyone Says'

Read on people.com
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!
Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!. The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins. "Ok but how does our daughter...
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate 3 Years of Being Together: 'You Make Everything Better'
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are celebrating three years of romance!. In honor of their third anniversary as a couple on Friday, the pair penned sweet tributes to each other via Instagram after spending time together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles to commemorate the occasion. "Hard to...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have reunited after he returned from a family trip to Cabo. Shared on Instagram Story on Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a pic of Tarek's welcome back at home, snapped as the HGTV star hugged Heather and placed his head on her growing baby bump.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
Rosie O'Donnell Responds to Daughter Vivienne After She Says She Didn't Have 'Normal' Upbringing
Rosie O'Donnell doesn't agree with her daughter's claims of not having a "normal" upbringing. On Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers earlier this week that while she is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Sweet Family Photo with Sterling: 'Daddy's Favorite Person'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are soaking up their time as a family of three!. On Thursday, the couple, both 26, shared an adorable family photo with daughter Sterling, 17 months. The pregnant fitness trainer wears a black tank top and sunglasses and has a hand on her hip as she smiles, wearing a necklace spelling out her daughter's name.
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
NBA Star Chris Paul Says Wife Jada Is 'The Rock' of Their Family as He Prepares for New Season
As basketball star Chris Paul prepares for a new season with the Phoenix Suns, the 37-year-old athlete is grateful for his wife Jada, who he calls "the rock" of their family. "For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock," Chris tells PEOPLE while hosting Baby2Baby's annual Back2School distribution event with Jada. "She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything," he adds.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'View' Return Reminded Rosie O'Donnell 'Why I Don't Want to Watch' Anymore
Rosie O'Donnell won't be tuning into The View again anytime soon. In a TikTok video posted Thursday, the comedian, 60, shared her thoughts on Elisabeth Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the morning talk show earlier this week. "Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on...
Kim Kardashian 'Can't Wait' to Have Pete Davidson Home from Australia: They're 'Still Very Happy'
Kim Kardashian is ready to reunite with Pete Davidson. The pair, who were first linked in October, have been apart as the former Saturday Night Live star, 28, films his latest movie, Wizards!, in Australia. Now that the project is wrapping up, a source tells PEOPLE that The Kardashians star,...
Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Is 'Allowed to Express' Her Feelings After Vivienne Calls Childhood 'Not Normal'
Rosie O'Donnell seemingly understands where her daughter Vivienne is coming from. In a follow-up TikTok video, the L Word: Generation Q actress, 60, clarified some of the humor she used in her previous TikTok video, in which she responded to daughter Vivienne's claims of not having a "normal" childhood. "I...
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
On Wednesday, Tori Roloff posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram of her two little boys embracing and posing for the camera together. In the sweet shot, big brother Jackson Kyle, 5, holds his baby sibling Josiah Luke, 3 months, upright for the picture and sweetly rests his cheek on Josiah's head. Tori and husband Zach Roloff share their two boys plus daughter Lilah Ray, 2.
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and...
