Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
AOL Corp
Former Patriots lineman says he purposely got into car crash to avoid Bill Belichick's ire for being late
If you ever find yourself running late for work, don't take advice from former New England Patriots lineman Rich Ohrnberger. Instead of facing Bill Belichick's wrath, Ohrnberger decided to purposely get into a car crash when he was running late to practice. [Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy...
NBC Sports
Perry: Count on Belichick monitoring player buy-in as offense scuffles
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick's offensive experiment hasn't yet paid dividends at Patriots training camp. The offensive line looks leaky. The running game is stagnant. Mac Jones doesn't have anywhere to go with the football at times. It hasn't been pretty. Jones told us earlier this week that the view is...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Fantasy
It should come as no surprise that Bill Belichick — one of the most serious and laser-focused minds in NFL history — doesn't care about your fantasy football team. The New England Patriots head coach confirmed this with a blunt comment on Thursday. “Fantasy football doesn’t mean anything...
Bill Belichick doesn’t care about your fantasy football team
Fantasy football is a big part of the NFL’s massive popularity. It brings in some fans and brings some closer to the game on a league-wide level. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t have much interest in the modern football phenomenon.
FOX Sports
Rams, Vikings, Belichick highlight Colin's NFL predictions
Surprise players, teams and storylines develop during every NFL season. Some quarterback has a breakout first half. An unexpected team goes undefeated through September. A perceived contender falls flat on its face. With that in mind, Colin Cowherd provided five bold predictions for 2022 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
Patriots wide receiver gets candid about team’s new offense
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi about learning the team’s new offense and the growing pains that come with it. A new NFL season is upon us, yet the same conversation and concerns from years past are continuing once again. Through just two weeks...
Patriots Gillette Stadium Practice: Hoyer Back With Vengeance
Everything you need to know from the New England Patriots' in-stadium practice for 2022 training camp.
CBS Sports
Patriots training camp 2022: In-stadium scrimmage gives clues as to who'll make the 53-man roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There was a high school feel to the Patriots' latest training camp session. Under the Friday night lights, New England moved practice inside Gillette Stadium for the first time this summer and played in front of season ticket holders along with Foxborough residents in the stands. While this was a different atmosphere, it didn't bring a heightened level of competitiveness as this was largely a walkthrough, despite the players suiting up in full pads and being divvied up into two teams.
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats getting some pass-rush juice from 'Bama guys in camp
FOXBORO -- The Patriots were back in pads on Thursday after getting a bit of a down day in shells and shorts 24 hours prior. The team still hasn't held a full-contact goal-line drill, which is generally a staple by this point in camp. It hasn't tried any tackling drills, which also will pop up eventually in all likelihood. It hasn't even done much running on The Hill after practice to this point in the summer.
NESN
Boston, MA
