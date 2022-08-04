Reading School District, museum foundation form relationship

Read on www.wfmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
bctv.org
Opportunities for Seniors at the Reading Public Museum 8-4-22
Wendy Koller, Reading Public Museum’s Director of Education, discusses the many opportunities there and at the museum and Planetarium for area seniors with host Ann Barlet on Aging Matters. From the program: Aging Matters.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Boyertown Area H.S. Student Fills a Hole in His Education Finances
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small increments,...
Mercury
Cleanup and community day event draw attention to Schuylkill River
If the Schuylkill River corridor is to become the recreational resource it can be in Reading, there needs to be more opportunities for people to enjoy it, according to the city’s sustainability manager, Bethany Ayers Fisher. That was the goal of Riverzilla Community Day on Saturday, a combination cleanup...
abc27.com
Lancaster’s ‘Art Alley’ returns for first Friday
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City residents have some exciting things to look forward to for the weekend. Art Alley is back for the city’s first Friday series. About a dozen artists will showcase their art and sell their work, thanks to a partnership with the College of Art and Design.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pagoda City Tattoo Fest returns, but in new location
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Folks are again converging on Berks County to get some fresh ink and celebrate the art of tattooing. The Pagoda City Tattoo Fest returned this year. It's in a new location — at the Holiday Inn in Caernarvon Township. The event was scrapped the...
A play told around a campfire at Pottstown’s Theater With a View
Forget what you think a play is supposed to look like. Theater with a View in Pottstown and the Nightdrive theater company are stepping off the stage and doing something different.
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bctv.org
The Friends of Reading Hospital Host Reading Hospital Golf Classic
Funds Raised Will Support Emergency Department Warm Handoff Program. On Monday, August 1, The Friends of Reading Hospital (The Friends) hosted 80 golfers at the Reading Hospital Golf Classic at the Berkshire Country Club in Reading. The event raised $75,000 to help fund the Warm Handoff program at the Reading Hospital Emergency Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest_2022_August_6th-37.jpg
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from…
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
susquehannastyle.com
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
abc27.com
Parents prepare for school lunches amid high inflation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the last two years, many students in the Midstate have come to depend on free lunch, which has come to an end at some districts. Federal funding to cover school lunches for all students, regardless of income, ended on June 30th. “We certainly anticipate...
6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph to Emcee West Chester Christmas Parade
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, December 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc...
Governor Wolf Celebrates $3.7 Billion Investment in Public Education
— Governor Tom Wolf yesterday joined students, educators and elected officials in the Reading School District to celebrate the administration’s $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “A good education sets students up for a lifetime of success. And when well-educated students grow up and...
WFMZ-TV Online
What's new this year at Musikfest 2022
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is back in Bethlehem and every year the festival looks to add some new features. This year is no exception. For Musikfest 2022, organizers say visitors will find a couple new art additions. Several interactive art displays called "The Loop" sit in front of one of the free stages on the south side of the festival.
WFMZ-TV Online
Several sickened by pool chemicals at YMCA in Reading
READING, Pa. — A hazardous materials incident involving pool chemicals sickened more than a dozen people and prompted the quick evacuation of the YMCA's central branch in downtown Reading. A mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool at Reed and Washington streets created a...
Berks ARL issues Code Red for pets in Reading
Due to a sustained heat index of over 95 degrees this week, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County issued a new Code Red for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Under Bill #22, an amendment added to the City Code, Chapter 141, Part 2 Animals, Section 205 Caring for Animals in 2015, any person who owns, possesses, or has custody of a dog must bring the animal inside their residence for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Comments / 0