Attorney general takes action to crack down on rampant robocalls; urges US DOT to address widespread airline cancelations & delays

An estimated 5.7 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile phone, landline and broadband bills due to the cost of living crisis, a consumer group warned.A new report from Which? says people are having to reduce spending on other essentials, and are being forced cancel or change their service or face missing payments in April.On the back of the data, the consumer group is calling on the government to cut VAT on household telecoms bills.Using data from the regulator Ofcom, Which? found that 3.5 million households reduced their spending on other essential items such as food and clothes...

