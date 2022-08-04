Attorney general takes action to crack down on rampant robocalls; urges US DOT to address widespread airline cancelations & delays

Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
All 50 states attorneys general promise litigation against telecom companies facilitating robocalls
In context: Robocalls are a nuisance at best and a threat to personal information and financial security at worst. While telecoms have made efforts to reduce automated and scammy telemarketing calls, they are still a significant problem because of the lack of enforcement to entities outside United States jurisdiction. To...
LAW・
CNET
State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?
The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
Vice
Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic
A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
Hundreds of thousands of Americans to get up to $1,734 energy bill credits next month from $567million pot
SIDE effects of the pandemic are still being felt by thousands of families who haven't been able to catch up on their utility bills. To help, New York has announced a $567million pot that will be used to help low-income residents pay off their utility bills. More than 327,000 low-income...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
Student-loan borrowers in public service have 3 more months to benefit from extra relief — and 2 Democratic lawmakers want to make that relief permanent
Last year, the Education Department announced temporary reforms to PSLF. Sen. Menendez and Rep. Norcross introduced a bill to make reforms permanent for public servants. Their reforms include student-loan forgiveness for those in public service prior to 2007. Two Democratic lawmakers want to ensure public servants have all the time...
Student-loan borrowers in public service will face 'inordinate confusion and harm' if Biden fails to extend temporary relief, 20 state attorneys general say
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver expires on Oct. 31, and attorneys general say it would be a mistake to let the student-loan relief lapse.
U.S. Bank Fined $37.5 Million in Sham Account Scandal
Consumer Bureau takes action to stop decade-long exploitation of customer data. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has initiated an enforcement action against U.S. Bank as a result of U.S. Bank employees illegally accessing customer credit reports to open sham accounts. The action will result in U.S. Bank paying $37.5 million in fines.
Warning 5.7 million homes ‘struggling to pay mobile, phone and broadband bills’
An estimated 5.7 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile phone, landline and broadband bills due to the cost of living crisis, a consumer group warned.A new report from Which? says people are having to reduce spending on other essentials, and are being forced cancel or change their service or face missing payments in April.On the back of the data, the consumer group is calling on the government to cut VAT on household telecoms bills.Using data from the regulator Ofcom, Which? found that 3.5 million households reduced their spending on other essential items such as food and clothes...
Martin Lewis sends warning as campaign urging millions not to pay energy bills approaches 100,000 followers
Martin Lewis has issued a warning as almost 100,000 people vow not to pay their energy bills amid soaring prices. The Money Saving Expert, 50, made the comments when asked if he still feared civil unrest in response to rising prices. Watch below:. In a recent interview on ITV's Peston,...
U.S. Senate Democrats fend off amendments to $430 billion climate and drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday repelled attempts to amend a $430 billion measure sought by President Joe Biden, as Democrats forged ahead with efforts to pass a bill aimed at controlling climate change and cutting prescription drug costs for the elderly.
House Committee Passes Overdraft Reform Legislation
Legislation limits overdraft fees, takes steps to address exploitation of customers. The House Financial Services Committee today passed the Overdraft Protection Act (H.R. 4277) sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.
Staffing shortages and deficient training leave First Step Act floundering, federal prison employees say
Chronic staffing shortages in federal prisons and a lack of training have impeded implementation of a Trump-era law designed to give nonviolent inmates the opportunity for early release, locking some up longer and contributing to eroding morale, union leaders and rank-and-file staff members said in interviews. Outgoing Bureau of Prisons...
thecentersquare.com
Tips on a new Pennsylvania law and rewarding your hospitality workers
(The Center Square) – If you tip your server in Pennsylvania on Friday, she or he might get to keep more of it and the cumulative amount might affect hourly wages. A new law taking effect increases the amount of money an employee will receive when they get a tip paid with a credit card.
Social Security Will No Longer Extend Timeframe for E-Verify Cases After July 15
The Social Security Administration (SSA) will no longer provide an extended timeframe for employees to resolve mismatched E-Verify cases. As of July 15, 2022, employees whose E-Verify cases are referred to SSA will have the normal eight federal working days to contact their local SSA office to begin resolving the mismatch, the SSA said in an announcement on its website.
Conservative Democrat Introduces Labor Bill That Would Exempt Millions from a Minimum Wage
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In late July, Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar along with Republican co-sponsors Elise Stefanik of New York and Michelle Steel of California introduced a bill that, if passed, would gut labor law and exempt millions of workers from a federal minimum wage, overtime, and basic labor rights.
Congress can help address the climate crisis by passing the Inflation Reduction Act
Congress is facing the opportunity of a generation to help bolster the economy of New Hampshire and the country while simultaneously addressing the existential threat of our lifetimes – climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act, under consideration in the Senate, would be the most significant achievement ever by Congress...
New crypto oversight legislation arrives as industry shakes
After 13 years, at least three crashes, dozens of scams and Ponzi schemes and hundreds of billions of dollars made and evaporated, cryptocurrencies finally have the full attention of Congress, whose lawmakers and lobbyists have papered Capitol Hill with proposals on how to regulate the industry. The latest bipartisan proposal...
