Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Related
Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Danica Patrick Very Clear
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on a podcast to discuss a plethora of topics with Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit. While talking about his spirituality, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Danica Patrick. They were dating for two years. Surprisingly, Rodgers said that his relationship...
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Possibility of a Reconciliation With Family After Drama
Watch: JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Sound Off on Rodgers' Family Drama. Aaron Rodgers is ready to tackle issues with his family. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, made a rare comment about their estrangement, suggesting he's hopeful for a reconciliation. "Many people have issues with family and deal with them...
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe says NFL may call Aaron Rodgers after admission of ayahuasca use
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprising announcement on a podcast with Onnit supplement founder Aubrey Marcus the other day, saying he has taken the psychoactive tea ayahuasca, which includes hallucinogen DMT.. Rodgers (seen above on The Pat McAfee Show on April 28) bragged about the plant...
Aaron Rodgers’s Psychedelic Drug Admission Will Put NFL Broadcasters in Tough Spot
The quarterback cites ayahuasca as helping him on the field. Will NFL telecasts acknowledge that?
RELATED PEOPLE
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
NFL・
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Just hitched: Tom Watson marries former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade
Tom Watson has a busy week ahead of him. But first, a wedding to attend. His wedding. The eight-time major champion got hitched Saturday in New Jersey, marrying LeslieAnne Wade. The couple announced their engagement in May. They plan to travel to the Old Course at St. Andrews to attend the 150th Open Championship, which begins Thursday in Scotland.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke
Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher
Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship
Watch: Becca Kufrin & Andrew Spencer EXCITED for Bachelor Live Tour. Becca Kufrin is moving from roses to homes. On July 15, the former Bachelorette star shared that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs purchased a house together in San Diego, Calif. "Officially co-home owners!" she captioned a carousel of...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers family drama
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has accomplished just about everything there is to do on the football field, but his life off of the football field has been far less simple for the ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback. His personal life and in particular his relationship with his family...
realitytitbit.com
Gabby from The Bachelorette's height explains why men are falling at her feet
After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before. Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became...
NFL・
Look: Danica Patrick Shares Important Health Update
On Wednesday morning, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share an update after she had her breast implants removed. "11 weeks since implant removal and I am getting all of my markers checked again," she said. 14 vials worth. 🥴 I am also sending in a stool (so f-ing humbling to do, if you know you know) and saliva test for review as well... last time I did it test my dysbiosis level was 10/10. So I’m hoping that has improved!"
Comments / 0