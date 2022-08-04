Road to Crystal Mill, townsite temporarily closed due to debris flows

Read on www.postindependent.com
Low water levels prompt Rifle Gap State Park to close boat ramps beginning Aug. 15
Declining water levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close boat ramps at the park starting Aug. 15, six weeks earlier than last year and two-and-a-half months earlier than the normal closure date of Oct. 31, parks officials announced. “Rifle Gap Reservoir is used primarily...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday
A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Crews mop up small fire near Glenwood Springs Walmart
Crews mopped up a small fire Thursday near Walmart in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department announced in a Friday afternoon news release. No one was injured. “Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel responded to a small wildland fire above Walmart in Glenwood Springs today,” release states. “Crews quickly responded and were able to contain the fire to 1/10 of an acre.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Annual volunteer river cleanup coming to Glenwood Springs
You never know what treasures are submerged toward the confluence of the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers. Collective community river cleanups in the valley have revealed common items like roadside trash, damaged culverts and, according to one official, bathroom receptacles. “A toilet was removed from the Roaring Fork one year,”...
Lodging tax to go to voters in Glenwood Springs this fall
Glenwood Springs City Council voted Thursday to put a 2.5% lodging tax on the ballot in November. The vote was 6-1 to put a 2.5% lodging tax proposal to a general vote, with Council Member Tony Hershey casting the lone “no” vote. Almost every seat was filled with...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Splash down Shoshone Rapids at a discount
Few feelings compare to conquering whitewater rapids cascading over rocky boulders lining the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon. On Aug. 13, Arvada nonprofit Epic Experience and Glenwood Springs-based Whitewater Rafting LLC are teaming up to offer guided trips down the Colorado. Called Raftoberfest, people can pay $100 to float the Shoshone Rapids, swim and enjoy a small beer festival, live music, food and games back at the boathouse, Whitewater Rafting Owner Thomas Carter said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Fair offers a full weekend for the family
You might have missed the bull riding at the Garfield County Fair, but there is still plenty of excitement this weekend. “It’s all about harvesting dreams and growing our future,” said Carla Farrand, the County Fair director. Friday. Start Friday early and make sure to start the day...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County Community Corrections workers to see COVID bonus pay
About two dozen employees at the Garfield County Community Corrections Center outside Rifle are due for a one-time pay bonus, using leftover COVID-19 relief funds. But the 2-1 decision by the county commissioners Monday to use the restricted funds in that way didn’t come without some concerns around equity.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Mark Raley McCluer
Our beloved brother, uncle and shining star passed away peacefully on July 28th in Glenwood Springs, CO. His spirit and laughter will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was born on September 16, 1956 in Tucson, Arizona to William and Nell McCluer. At the age of 30 he moved to New Castle, CO with his sister and her family. Mark was a devoted employee at Mountain Valley Developmental Services for 35 years and loved his job in the greenhouse. His work ethic was beyond expectations and his easy going nature, generous heart and perpetual smile made him an instant and favorite friend to many. He taught us patience and compassion and continually kept us smiling with his humorous antics. His biggest joys were going to work, bowling, Special Olympics, root beer floats, WWF wrestling, and dancing and listening to music, especially Lawrence Welk. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bill Fuhst. Survived by his sister, Pat(Kim)Porter, brother, David(Jeannette)McCluer, niece, Shannon Reynolds and nephews, Michael and Brian McCluer and Jacob and Caleb Fuhst. Our family cherishes the years we shared with this remarkable man. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20 at 2:00 at St. John’s Guild Hall, 1st and Main St., New Castle, CO. Funeral services will be on August 12th, 2:00 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, Tucson, AZ where he will be buried beside his parents. If you wish to donate in his memory, please make contributions to Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Glenwood Springs, CO.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Arts & Entertainment briefs for the weekend of Aug. 5
The New Castle Rides and Reggae Festival, a benefit for the New Castle Trails Group, celebrate reggae music, mountain biking and trail running on Friday night and Saturday at VIX Ranch Park, 627 N. Wildhorse Drive, New Castle. Several local and nationally touring reggae bands are on tap for the...
