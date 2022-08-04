The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr. (B/M, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” and 58 y.o.a.). On June 28, 2022, around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located at 500 North Street. While the Natchitoches Fire Department was fighting the fire a witness was able to tell investigators that Billy Stephens Jr. intentionally set a basket of blankets on fire after he was told to leave the apartment. Stephens then fled the area prior to the police and fire departments’ arrival.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO