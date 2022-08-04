Read on www.natchitochestimes.com
Related
KSLA
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
kalb.com
APD arrests suspect wanted in porch package theft
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a package theft from a resident’s porch on Jackson Street on Tuesday. Neal Holmes, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of theft under $1,000. APD said that...
Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
kalb.com
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Billy Stephens Jr. who is wanted for Aggravated Arson
The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr. (B/M, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” and 58 y.o.a.). On June 28, 2022, around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located at 500 North Street. While the Natchitoches Fire Department was fighting the fire a witness was able to tell investigators that Billy Stephens Jr. intentionally set a basket of blankets on fire after he was told to leave the apartment. Stephens then fled the area prior to the police and fire departments’ arrival.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Father arrested after dispute involving child
An infant in the middle an apparent domestic dispute led to the arrest of a Ruston man Wednesday. At about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Ruston Police responded to a Henderson Street apartment regarding a report of a man placing a 4-month-old child in the street. The child’s mother said as she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
Natchitoches Times
NPD Theft Report for July 17-21, 2022
2:18 p.m.: 911 caller on Prather Street advised an unknown subject took jewelry rom the residence. Owner advised $750 worth of items were taken. 10:57 a.m.: Caller on Jefferson Street reported a burglary. Advised three male subjects were seen vandalizing the property along the storage unit. Advised the apartment complex was broken into and caller witnessed suspects urinating on the floor.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests from July 21-28, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot law •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Darryl Joseph, b/m, 57, simple assault, remaining. Diane Kennedy, b/f, 55, simple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Standoff ends with arrest of wanted Bienville man
Monday night Bienville Parish deputies arrested Phillip A. Page, 39, of La. Highway 4 in Bienville, on arrest warrants charging him with second degree kidnapping and aggravated second degree battery which stemmed from an incident on July 8. According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, Page and a female accomplice...
lincolnparishjournal.com
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
L'Observateur
Unrestrained Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Rapides Parish – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road. This crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Laura Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt.
Pilot dead after crop duster nosedives on I-49
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
theadvocate.com
Pilot killed after crop duster crashes on I-49 in Rapides Parish
The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports. Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
kalb.com
‘A slap to the face’: Grieving family shocked by sentencing of relative’s killer
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of Shelvey Mark Dunkley, one of the first homicide victims of 2021, was baffled and at a loss after the sentencing hearing for Dunkley’s killer, Davontay Davis, on July 20. After Davis was found guilty of manslaughter at a May jury trial, Dunkley’s...
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ for July 28, 2022
JT took advantage of the air-conditioned settings and walked through the Folk Festival in Prather Coliseum last Saturday. Lots of vendors on hand showcasing everything from pottery to weaving brown cotton and music flowed from every corner of the building. JT came across one vendor that made him pause a...
Comments / 1