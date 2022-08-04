Read on www.wnypapers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Mental Health Association, Niagara Falls Housing Authority collaborate on mental health support services
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County (MHA), in collaboration with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will offer mental health support services to NFHA residents. The agencies will be working together to support the behavioral health recovery, as well as physical health and wellness efforts of the residents, by providing experienced mental health staff who will work one-on-one with residents who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
Niagara Gospel Mission starts program to help homeless veterans
Niagara Gospel Mission, at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, has added a veteran-specific program to include a veteran-only, eight-bed emergency dorm, a support group with local veterans, and assistance in connecting with Veteran Affairs. “Service members face dangers and unbearable living conditions overseas for our freedoms. It’s a shame...
Niagara County announces 'Hope Links' campaign
The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
Chimera delivers funding to support reading and literacy in Erie County
$5,000 of community benefits funding was awarded to Literacy Buffalo Niagara, with an additional $5,000 to Project Flight. Erie County Legislator Lisa M. Chimera was joined by leadership from Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Wednesday to present two checks, each in the amount of $5,000, to Project Flight and Literacy Buffalo Niagara. The funding was made available through the legislator’s annual community benefits allocation.
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
DiMino Lewiston Tops awards local students
DiMino Lewiston Tops held its annual scholarship dinner June 14 at the Niagara Falls Country Club. Pictured, front row from left: Rachel Parnella, Liberty Rosky, Mary Rose Casero (vice president), Makenna Barrientos, Frederick Caso III, Alex Padilla II and Emma Sand; and back row, from left: Anthony DiMino (president), Rhys Mandaville, Matthew Notte, Jack Kellick, Jason Boslet, James Piva, Emma Pozak, Sophia Violante, Joshua Long and John Larkin. (Submitted photo)
Rapids Bowling Center sponsors fundraiser for Help and Hope for Homeless
The Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls will sponsor a "no-tap” bowling event for the charity Help and Hope for Homeless on Saturday, Aug 20, at 9524 Niagara Falls Blvd. Rapids is donating 100% of the proceeds to the charity. The cost to bowl is $10 person, and includes three games of bowling plus shoes. Bumpers will be provided for children to use when they bowl. There are two shifts to bowl. The first will start at 9:30 a.m. and the second one starts at 12:30 p.m.
Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?
New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
With talks ramping up, both Kaleida and workers agree that Catholic Health contract is the goal
Kaleida Health and approximately 6,300 workers represented by CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU announced last week that they will not extend their previous contract, and will increase bargaining to five days a week in order to get a new one. The goal, according to 1199 SEIU vice president for...
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
Ransomville Food Pantry relocating
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — A food pantry that serves residents in several Niagara County communities is moving later this month. The Care-n-Share Food Pantry will relocate to the former Stevenson School at 3745 Ransomville Rd. as of August 20. The pantry serves residents of Ransomville, Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson and Sanborn...
Niagara County Legislature allocates funds for Purple Heart Monument
The Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The vote endorsed the recommendations of an ad hoc committee that was formed earlier this year to come up with a design and a location to honor Niagara County’s Purple Heart recipients.
Niagara County DMH email account compromised
Statement from Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services:. “The Niagara County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department (the Department of Mental Health) learned that it experienced a single business email compromise of one of its employee’s email accounts between May 4-5, 2022. Upon further internal investigation, the county discovered in June 2022, that this incident could have involved certain types of protected health information (‘PHI’). While we have no indication that there has been any unlawful use or disclosure of PHI or personally identifiable information (‘PII’), out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Mental Health is providing this public notice for the benefit of anyone who may have received services from the office recently.
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
