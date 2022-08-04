19-Year-Old Suspected Of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Re-Arrested After Accidental Release From Prison

Mega; US MARSHALLS

The 19-year-old suspected believed to have shot Lady Gaga ’s dog walker last year was re-arrested this week nearly four months after he was mistakenly released from prison, Radar has confirmed.

James Howard Jackson , one of the three suspects accused of dognapping two of Gaga’s three French Bulldogs on February 24, 2021, was initially arrested in April of last year in connection to the dognapping and shooting of Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer .

19-year-old Jaylin White and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley were also arrested and accused of kidnapping the dogs and shooting Fischer, although Jackson was the one suspected of pulling the trigger.

Fischer was shot in the chest and sustained a collapsed lung, but ultimately survived the shooting.

That April, just over one month after the incident, Jackson, along with White and Whaley, were each arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Jackson was also charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But then, on April 6, 2022, Jackson was accidentally released from jail "due to a clerical error," according to a statement made by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at the time.

"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," the statement continued, emphasizing Jackson's accidental release as "inadvertent."

Now, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed Jackson has been found and re-arrested after a nearly four-month “massive multi-agency manhunt” for the fugitive.

Jackson was reportedly found on Wednesday in Palmdale, California, and was “armed and dangerous” when the police recaptured him.

He is currently back in custody as he awaits trial for the original five charges, plus whatever new charges he will face for not turning himself in after accidentally being released from jail.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gaga’s stolen dogs were ultimately returned two days after they were taken.

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker has since recovered from the injuries he sustained during the shooting, and praised Gaga for supporting him after the traumatic incident.

"She's been a friend for me and after I was attacked,” Fischer told CBS , “my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."