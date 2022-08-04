Read on montclairlocal.news
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Obituary: Henry Patrick ‘Hank’ Rogers Jr.
Henry Patrick “Hank” Rogers Jr. of Montclair, who had careers in teaching and medical publications sales, died on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. He was 80. Mr. Rogers attended St. Benedict’s Prep and was a graduate of Morehead State University in Kentucky with degrees in English and history. He would go on to receive master’s degrees in linguistics from Morehead State University and Irish literature from The National University of Ireland.
Eggstraordinary! There’s a peck of chicken farmers in Montclair
Jess and Bob Brennan talked about getting chickens for years, but during the coronavirus pandemic they took the plunge, deciding to go DIY and build their own coop. During a virtual book club meeting early in the pandemic, a member mentioned a chicken coop that costs $2,000. “We thought that...
Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey
Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
The children of Montclair showcased their talent at Star Search competition.
When people think of the Salvation Army, they might envision a center where they can donate or receive clothes, furniture or toys, or receive rehabilitation services. However, for more than 20 years the organization has also been a top provider of free or reduced-cost music and creative arts instruction for students of all ages.
Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza prepares for a return
Since last week, the owners of Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza have been assessing the damage caused by an early morning kitchen fire that forced the eatery to temporarily close. Although no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished, the restaurant has repairs to make and protocols to follow to ensure a safe reopening.
Obituary: James L. VanNote III
James L. VanNote III, a longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on July 26, 2022, with his wife, Meghan, by his side. He was 52. The son of James and Brigitte VanNote, he was a 1988 Montclair High School graduate and a 1992 St. Joseph's College graduate. Mr. VanNote had...
Resident to Montclair Council: ‘There’s a lot of dissatisfaction in town. Get it together.’
As Township Council members returned to the council chambers after a 2½-hour executive session on Tuesday, July 26, Township Manager Tim Stafford rounded the dais and removed a handwritten sign taped under the mayor’s nameplate that read: “RUDE.”. On Monday morning, the township sent out an email...
Montclair Kimberley Academy podcast features alumni innovators
Montclair Kimberley Academy is expanding its podcast "Inquiry to Insight" to include a month-long series titled "MKA Alumni Innovators." The series will explore how the innovators "generate ideas, how they test and implement them, how they learn, and where they think they are going next," according to the MKA website.
Book club at Montclair State aids survivors of strokes and brain injuries
The three members of the Aphasia Book Club had just finished their 12-week deep dive into Bryan Stevenson’s memoir, “Just Mercy,” a book that details the lawyer’s career defending people on death row, on this particular Tuesday morning. Anita, Dominic and Austin, whose last names are...
For Montclair High School’s Sabrina Martin Temple fits her lacrosse, academic needs
When Montclair High School graduate Sabrina Martin was looking this year for a college to bring her lacrosse sticks to, she had a plan in place. Martin’s list of what colleges she wanted to go to included those in a city setting as well as those with a competitive team.
Land-use experts’ pleas for 4-story height limits unheeded
After waiting nearly three hours to speak at the July 26 Township Council meeting, a land-use expert, a historic preservationist and an architect implored the council to limit building heights to a maximum of four stories along Bloomfield Avenue, concerned that higher buildings would block the sunlight in Montclair’s busy business district.
Montclair Area Solidarity Network holds event to discuss community safety
When the Montclair Area Solidarity Network called its Night Out for Safety and Liberation a “celebration of community,” they set out to make it just that. Though the turnout was small, about 15 people, the group held conversations about safety through different avenues, like art, work sheets and fellowship over food. Meeting in Glenfield Park, the group provided blankets and picnic chairs as residents sat in a circle and discussed their personal experiences with how it looks when a community shows up for each other before calling outside resources, like the police.
Attorney sues Montclair, first responders, alleging years of stalking and harassment
Bloomfield attorney Theodore Bohn has filed a lawsuit against the Township of Montclair, Bloomfield resident Alex J. Timoff, 30 unnamed individuals and three unnamed juridical entities, alleging more than 15 years of “relentless and widespread” stalking and harassment. The alleged acts are in retaliation for Bohn’s work on...
Montclair school board expects to hear from state soon about bond reimbursement
The Montclair Board of Education expects to hear back from the state this week about what percentage of a proposed $188 million capital improvement plan to repair and upgrade district facilities will be eligible for reimbursement. The proposal includes work at 15 district facilities, including schools, the administration building and...
Montclair Community Farms mobile produce stand a boon to seniors
When the Montclair Community Farms mobile farm stand arrives at local senior housing facilities each week, the residents are already lined up and waiting, farm director Lana Mustafa said. “They’re really excited,” she said. But the lines keep getting longer as the level of need in Montclair continues...
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
Montclair man seriously injured in East Orange hit and run
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and East Orange Police Department are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning that left a pedestrian — a Montclair resident — seriously injured. The collision occurred 1:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, on the 400 block...
Fire temporarily closes Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza
In an early morning Zoom meeting around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, chef Eric Kaplan of Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza was disrupted by police repeatedly knocking on the front door of his home. Kaplan, who lives above the local eatery with his wife and co-owner, Ruth Perretti, came downstairs only to find smoke spreading through the building.
$7k Gucci bag stolen from car on Bloomfield Avenue, police say
A man reported that his Gucci bag valued at $7,500 was stolen July 29 from the back seat of his 2020 Range Rover on Bloomfield Avenue. The man was exiting the mini mart at the Exxon gas station on Bloomfield Avenue when he noticed an unknown male rummaging through the back seat of his car. The complainant yelled to the man who ran through the gas station heading towards Elm Street with the complainant's Gucci bag. He then entered in the passenger side of a lime green sports car with tinted windows before fleeing the scene.
