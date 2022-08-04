ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Obituary: Henry Patrick ‘Hank’ Rogers Jr.

Henry Patrick “Hank” Rogers Jr. of Montclair, who had careers in teaching and medical publications sales, died on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. He was 80. Mr. Rogers attended St. Benedict’s Prep and was a graduate of Morehead State University in Kentucky with degrees in English and history. He would go on to receive master’s degrees in linguistics from Morehead State University and Irish literature from The National University of Ireland.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair named an official Monarch City, only the second in New Jersey

Montclair has been named an official Monarch City by Monarch U.S.A., becoming only the second town so named in New Jersey and fifth in the mid-Atlantic region. “This recognition will help us to increase protection of the monarch in town as well as other important pollinators,” Jose German-Gomez, Northeast Earth Coalition founder, said. “More importantly, it will help us to create more habitats for pollinators.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
Texas State
Montclair, NJ
Obituaries
State
New York State
Montclair Local

Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza prepares for a return

Since last week, the owners of Ruthie’s Bar-B-Q & Pizza have been assessing the damage caused by an early morning kitchen fire that forced the eatery to temporarily close. Although no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished, the restaurant has repairs to make and protocols to follow to ensure a safe reopening.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: James L. VanNote III

James L. VanNote III, a longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on July 26, 2022, with his wife, Meghan, by his side. He was 52. The son of James and Brigitte VanNote, he was a 1988 Montclair High School graduate and a 1992 St. Joseph's College graduate. Mr. VanNote had...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Montclair Local

Land-use experts’ pleas for 4-story height limits unheeded

After waiting nearly three hours to speak at the July 26 Township Council meeting, a land-use expert, a historic preservationist and an architect implored the council to limit building heights to a maximum of four stories along Bloomfield Avenue, concerned that higher buildings would block the sunlight in Montclair’s busy business district.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Area Solidarity Network holds event to discuss community safety

When the Montclair Area Solidarity Network called its Night Out for Safety and Liberation a “celebration of community,” they set out to make it just that. Though the turnout was small, about 15 people, the group held conversations about safety through different avenues, like art, work sheets and fellowship over food. Meeting in Glenfield Park, the group provided blankets and picnic chairs as residents sat in a circle and discussed their personal experiences with how it looks when a community shows up for each other before calling outside resources, like the police.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hall#Exxon#Cornell University#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Montclair Local

Fire temporarily closes Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza

In an early morning Zoom meeting around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, chef Eric Kaplan of Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza was disrupted by police repeatedly knocking on the front door of his home. Kaplan, who lives above the local eatery with his wife and co-owner, Ruth Perretti, came downstairs only to find smoke spreading through the building.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

$7k Gucci bag stolen from car on Bloomfield Avenue, police say

A man reported that his Gucci bag valued at $7,500 was stolen July 29 from the back seat of his 2020 Range Rover on Bloomfield Avenue. The man was exiting the mini mart at the Exxon gas station on Bloomfield Avenue when he noticed an unknown male rummaging through the back seat of his car. The complainant yelled to the man who ran through the gas station heading towards Elm Street with the complainant's Gucci bag. He then entered in the passenger side of a lime green sports car with tinted windows before fleeing the scene.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
461
Followers
3K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy