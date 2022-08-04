Part of Beirut’s giant silos collapses, 2 years after blast

Read on keyt.com
Two years after Beirut mega-blast, Lebanon hits new lows
Crisis-hit Lebanon marked two years Thursday since a massive port explosion ripped through Beirut, with victims' relatives planning protest marches and the country bracing for silos to collapse at the blast site. When protesters from three separate marches converge at the port, they will smell the smoke wafting from the silos where fermenting grain is smouldering in the blistering summer heat.
Aide Falls to His Death Inside Presidential Palace
An investigation is underway after Mario Castro's death inside Malacañang, the Philippines presidential palace.
ASIA・
The U.S. is planning to build a new embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian families say the area is stolen land.
JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
US seeks possession of Venezuelan 747 grounded in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it is seeking possession of a Venezuelan cargo jet that has been grounded in Argentina since early June because it was previously owned by an Iranian airline that allegedly has ties to terror groups. The request to Argentina...
Mexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design
MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has questioned the use of cultural elements from the Mayan indigenous community by Chinese fast fashion company Shein in the design of one of its garments, prompting the retailer to remove the product from its website.
Hezbollah warns Israel against 'playing with time' over maritime border dispute
BEIRUT, July 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon's armed Hezbollah group issued a video on Sunday showing vessels involved in the Israeli offshore oil and gas industry and warned against "playing with time", underlining its threat of military escalation amid maritime border demarcation talks.
Mysterious Massive Sinkhole in Chile Ranks Among Deepest
No details were revealed about the cause of the sinkhole, which is around 656 feet, or 200 meters, deep.
Hezbollah Chief Vows 'No One' Will Extract Gas, Oil From Maritime Zones if Lebanon Unable to Do So
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The head of powerful armed group Hezbollah warned on Wednesday that "no one" would be allowed to operate in maritime oil and gas fields if Lebanon was barred from its "rights" in extracting from areas off of its own coast. "If you don't give us the rights that...
Lebanon optimistic on reaching maritime border deal with Israel
BEIRUT, July 29 (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Friday there is more optimism than ever on reaching a deal to delineate the country's maritime border with Israel via U.S. mediation, according to a tweet from the ministry's account.
Cuba fire rages at fuel storage port; Mexico, Venezuela sending help
HAVANA (Reuters) -A massive oil-fed fire burned for a second day on Saturday near Cuba’s supertanker port in Matanzas, as Mexico and Venezuela sent teams to help fight the inferno and Cuba accepted a U.S. offer of unspecified “technical advice”.
Chile's Codelco Reports Accident at Mine Where Worker Died Last Month
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Top global copper producer Codelco reported an accident at its Chuquicamata mine on Wednesday, weeks after a mishap killed a worker there and drew scrutiny to the Chilean state company's safety practices. Although no one was hurt in Wednesday's "operational incident," Codelco said it had launched an...
Beirut marks second anniversary of explosion
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Crowds gathered in Beirut on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of an explosion that left more than 200 people dead and 6,000 injured. Two years later, neighborhoods in the eastern part of the Lebanese capital are still badly damaged. What remains of the giant wheat silos near the explosion site was on fire again Thursday.
US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa with his arrival in South Africa on Sunday. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron. South Africa is one of many African countries that have maintained a neutral stance on the war and have not publicly criticized Russia. On Sunday after an early morning arrival, Blinken is to visit the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto township, which commemorates a student killed in 1976 when protesting South Africa’s regime of racial oppression, apartheid, which ended in 1994.
A Giant Sinkhole Just Opened Up in Chile
A giant sinkhole just opened up in Chile on a plot of land whose mining rights are owned and operated by a Canadian company. The hole, 82 feet in diameter, or roughly the width of the White House, is being investigated by geologists to see if it has a connection to contentious foreign mining operations in the region.
Teams work to rescue 10 miners trapped in Mexico
First responders work to rescue 10 miners trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in Mexico. The collapse happened after the miners breached a neighboring area filled with water.Aug. 5, 2022.
Clashes erupt in Bolivia capital between police and coca farmers
Clashes broke out Tuesday in the Bolivian capital La Paz between police and coca leaf producers in a dispute over control of the coveted commercialization of the plant. Last October, thousands of coca leaf growers stormed the country's main coca market in La Paz following violent clashes with security forces.
The Grieving Families Fighting to Preserve a Crumbling Symbol of the Beirut Blast
Lebanon is reeling after Beirut's disemboweled port silos, a symbol of the tragic Aug. 4, 2020 blast, partially collapsed on Sunday.
