ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Part of Beirut’s giant silos collapses, 2 years after blast

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Two years after Beirut mega-blast, Lebanon hits new lows

Crisis-hit Lebanon marked two years Thursday since a massive port explosion ripped through Beirut, with victims' relatives planning protest marches and the country bracing for silos to collapse at the blast site.  When protesters from three separate marches converge at the port, they will smell the smoke wafting from the silos where fermenting grain is smouldering in the blistering summer heat.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

The U.S. is planning to build a new embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian families say the area is stolen land.

JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silos#The Blast#Associated Press#Lebanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Chile's Codelco Reports Accident at Mine Where Worker Died Last Month

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Top global copper producer Codelco reported an accident at its Chuquicamata mine on Wednesday, weeks after a mishap killed a worker there and drew scrutiny to the Chilean state company's safety practices. Although no one was hurt in Wednesday's "operational incident," Codelco said it had launched an...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

Beirut marks second anniversary of explosion

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Crowds gathered in Beirut on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of an explosion that left more than 200 people dead and 6,000 injured. Two years later, neighborhoods in the eastern part of the Lebanese capital are still badly damaged. What remains of the giant wheat silos near the explosion site was on fire again Thursday.
WORLD
The Associated Press

US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa with his arrival in South Africa on Sunday. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron. South Africa is one of many African countries that have maintained a neutral stance on the war and have not publicly criticized Russia. On Sunday after an early morning arrival, Blinken is to visit the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto township, which commemorates a student killed in 1976 when protesting South Africa’s regime of racial oppression, apartheid, which ended in 1994.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

A Giant Sinkhole Just Opened Up in Chile

A giant sinkhole just opened up in Chile on a plot of land whose mining rights are owned and operated by a Canadian company. The hole, 82 feet in diameter, or roughly the width of the White House, is being investigated by geologists to see if it has a connection to contentious foreign mining operations in the region.
AMERICAS
AFP

Clashes erupt in Bolivia capital between police and coca farmers

Clashes broke out Tuesday in the Bolivian capital La Paz between police and coca leaf producers in a dispute over control of the coveted commercialization of the plant. Last October, thousands of coca leaf growers stormed the country's main coca market in La Paz following violent clashes with security forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy