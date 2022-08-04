Tennessee football’s new season-ticket sales record isn’t that impressive

Read on allfortennessee.com
Alabama football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley arrested
TJ Finley has been arrested for trying to elude the Auburn Police Department.
‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia
Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Auburn football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Nobody’s seat is hotter in SEC Country than Bryan Harsin’s leading the Auburn football team. Nearly ousted after last fall, Bryan Harsin enters a critical year two at the helm of Auburn football. Despite all the success he had leading Boise State and Arkansas State previously, Harsin felt...
Coach Charlie Weis Jr. Discusses Ongoing Quarterback Competition at Ole Miss
The Rebels' co-offensive coordinator was made available to the media on Thursday.
The speedy Jaylon Robinson knows he's on the launching pad for monster season at Ole Miss
The lightning-fast, 5-9, 180-pound Jaylon Robinson will talk for days about former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. He has been hearing the comparisons ever since he jumped in the transfer portal from Central Florida. Moore is now a successful receiver for the NFL's New York Jets. Robinson hopes to...
Ulysses Bentley Finds Running Lanes, Effective Role at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. -- When Ulysses Bentley IV entered the transfer portal, it seemed natural for him to find a place where he could make an impact. The Ole Miss Rebels wound up being the perfect fit for that in his eyes, and now he is a part of a running back room that is expected to do big things in ...
College football coaches speak anonymously about SEC teams, via Athlon
The road to a College Football Playoff national championship will once again go through the SEC, a league featuring as many as three top-five teams entering the 2022 season later this month. Athlon Sports' preseason college football preview magazine is out and within its robust, 264-page summer lookahead, several anonymous coaches sounded off on every program in the SEC, providing an unfiltered perspective about league competition.
