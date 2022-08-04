ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Lions move training camp to Ford Field; Chark competes

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions held training camp at Ford Field on Saturday, hoping it is a step toward gaining home-field advantage this season. Last year, the Lions went 3-13-1 and had the lowest home attendance numbers of any team in the NFL. In the past four years, they’ve won a total of nine home games.
ESPN

Stafford downplays elbow injury, throws in Rams practice

Matthew Stafford downplayed the significance of his elbow injury after demonstrating just how little it's holding him back in practice with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford participated extensively in the Rams' latest workout at UC Irvine on Saturday, making deep throws and building chemistry with his teammates in what was likely his most extensive work of training camp.
