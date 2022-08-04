ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleen Rooney shares X-ray of broken toe after claims she was ‘milking it’ for trial

By Oliver Browning
Coleen Rooney has shared an X-ray of her broken toe after claims she was “milking” the injury during the Wagatha Christie trial.

The WAG wore a moon boot every day during her High Court libel battle with rival Rebekah Vardy .

Earlier this year, Ms Vardy said she “couldn’t possibly” comment on if Ms Rooney was “milking it” during an interview with The Sun .

“Boot’s finally off after my break,” the 36-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (3 August), sharing an X-ray image of her nasty break.

