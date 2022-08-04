Smoke billows from massive fire at Ozon retailer warehouse in Russia

A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday (3 August), injuring at least 11 people, officials said.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra, northwest of Russia ’s capital.

The blaze, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the fire, according to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.

