Yes, Tom Cruise did order more than one curry for himself in Birmingham Indian restaurant

By Sinead Butler
 2 days ago

Tom Cruise 's love for Chicken Tikka Masala was reported last year when the actor visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham when he ordered more than one portion of the famous dish.

Now in an interview with Variety, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie said the story is "100 per cent factually correct" as he dined with the 60-year-old actor at Asha's restaurant in August last year.

Both were in Birmingham at the time to film the new Mission Impossible movie , where Hollywood's highest-paid actor was spotted shooting scenes at New Street Station.

At the time, the establishment tweeted a photo of Cruise posing with restaurant staff outside and wrote: "Tom ordered our famous chicken tikka masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he finished, he ordered it all over again - the greatest compliment."

Cruise's appetite came up in conversation when McQuarrie discussed rumours surrounding the next two Mission: Impossible films which are said to be the last films in the franchise (“Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part 2") and whether or not this will be a final goodbye for Cruise's character Ethan Hunt.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true," he told Variety .

The Top Gun: Maverick producer has worked with Cruise on nine films, and proceeded to tell an anecdote that he said was correctly reported by the press.

“We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley [Atwell],” he explained.

“The next day I read an article in the paper that said Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant.

He continued: “I read that Tom insisted on sitting at a table not in a private room but in the main restaurant with the other diners and that Tom ordered three orders of chicken masala because he liked it so much.”

"I called Tom the next day and said, ‘There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100 per cent factually correct!’ That’s the first time I’ve read an article in which everything happened exactly as written."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning are the two upcoming films in the franchise, set to be released on July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024.

