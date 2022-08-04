ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals compete in World Maccabiah Games

By Gary Curreri, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton has always had strong representation at the World Maccabiah Games in Israel, and this year was no different.

Spanish River cross-country and track coach Doug Horn, who was one of nearly 10 representatives from the school at the recent Games, cited the history of his program’s heritage.

“Spanish River High School has a very rich tradition of developing great student athletes, many of whom are Jewish,” Horn said. “These athletes have been an integral part of Maccabi USA’s Florida connection, and many ... have gone on to represent some of the top universities throughout the U.S.”

Melissa Perlman, who attended Spanish River High and coached the cross-country and track teams, held the positions of Endurance Commissioner and Master’s Athlete at this year’s 21st Maccabiah Games for the United States contingent.

“It’s pretty special to think how strong Spanish River High School’s representation at the Games is and has been for a number of years,” Perlman said. “I first competed in the Games after my freshman year at Spanish River in 1997 and, since then, countless athletes and coaches have had the opportunity to also wear the USA uniform. It’s become a tradition of sorts, and I hope it continues for a long time.”

Every four years, the World Maccabiah Games brings together 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 60-plus countries in over 40 different sports. Commonly known as the “Jewish Olympics,” the Games take place in Israel and are open to all Israelis (regardless of religion) and Jewish athletes from across the world.

The United States had more than 1,400 athletes, coaches and staff members this year at the Games — a record high for the Maccabi USA organization. And more than 10 of those team members were from Spanish River High in Boca Raton, competing in sports ranging from track-and-field and half-marathon to soccer and basketball to baseball and golf.

Track-and-field and half-marathon are two of the categories that consistently have a high Spanish River turnout at the Games. This year’s Maccabi USA team featured Perlman, Horn and six other current or former Spanish River athletes.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Endorsement: Democrat Todd Delmay for Florida House, District 101

Three capable first-time Democrats are competing for South Broward’s House District 101, and the options for voters reflect the impressive depth of talent among local Democrats. The candidates are attorney Hillary Cassel of Dania Beach, travel agency owner Todd Delmay of Hollywood, and Clay Miller of Hollywood, the legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr. They were the ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tyreek Hill eager to face Dolphins opponent for first time in Tampa with his usual brash confidence

Tyreek Hill has flashed his speed, agility and pass-catching ability plenty in Dolphins training camp through two weeks, but it’s all been against a Miami secondary that doesn’t have cornerback Byron Jones and has seldom trotted out Xavien Howard in 11-on-11 drills. This coming week, Hill, the Dolphins’ $120 million receiver, will get to showcase his skills against an opponent for the first ...
MIAMI, FL
