San Antonio, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

8 great art exhibits to get your groove on this month in San Antonio

Despite the heat, it’s a glorious month to hustle to these San Antonio art galleries and institutions for some groundbreaking and genuine creativity. Rock out to Amy Shekhter’s vibrant pop art music icons at AnArte Gallery, or catch the Mexika dancers exuding movement, energy, and power in Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s textured oil paintings at Centro de Artes. The McNay showcases work from Asian American artists in Texas pushing against societal perceptions, and Dock Space Gallery shows the work of artists from differing border cities around Texas. No time like the present to start gallery gallivanting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
Art, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's Briscoe saddles up with special end-of-summer programming

Besides a margarita, the best way to cool off in this Texas heat is to head to the air-conditioned environment of a local museum. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum maximizes on this wisdom, knowing the transporting power that a change of scenery can hold — even if just on canvas. The museum's ever robust programming continues this August with an invitation to roam the West without ever leaving San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Scott Aukerman
foodgressing.com

Culinaria San Antonio 2022 Restaurant Week August Texas: Menus

Enjoy the very best tastes of San Antonio, Texas at some of the city’s top restaurants during Culinaria San Antonio 2022 happening August 13 – 27. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary. Things to know about Culinaria San Antonio 2022. Enjoy three-course menus for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
InsideHook

The 10 Best Rooftop Pools in Texas, From Dallas to San Antonio

If you’re currently stuck to your chair or have simply melted into a new, liquid form, we hear you — it’s brutal out there. The only good news for overheated Texans is that pool season is very much upon us. In order to help you find the nearest body of (chlorinated) water, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite rooftop pools across the state.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Javier Fernandez Looks To Be The Next Big Star From San Antonio

Javier Hernandez has seen the success fighters from San Antonio, Texas, especially Jesse Rodriguez, have had in recent years. The unbeaten featherweight now wants to create his own path towards success, including one day defending a world title belt in his hometown. Hernandez will face Cesar Cantu tonight at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sanantoniomag.com

W.D. Deli Now Offers Breakfast

After coming under new ownership earlier this year, W.D. Deli on Broadway announced this week that they’re adding breakfast. The restaurant will serve egg sandwiches, oatmeal, quiche and other items from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturdays. Eleanor 1909 Joins Weathered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
582K+
Views
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

