This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
8 great art exhibits to get your groove on this month in San Antonio
Despite the heat, it’s a glorious month to hustle to these San Antonio art galleries and institutions for some groundbreaking and genuine creativity. Rock out to Amy Shekhter’s vibrant pop art music icons at AnArte Gallery, or catch the Mexika dancers exuding movement, energy, and power in Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s textured oil paintings at Centro de Artes. The McNay showcases work from Asian American artists in Texas pushing against societal perceptions, and Dock Space Gallery shows the work of artists from differing border cities around Texas. No time like the present to start gallery gallivanting.
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
The Beach Boys to play in San Antonio this October
SAN ANTONIO — One of the most iconic of American bands, The Beach Boys, is set to bring their Californian spirit and surf-and-sunshine music to the Majestic Theater on Oct. 3, though the concert won't feature founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks. Tickets start at $50,...
San Antonio Rodeo announces entertainers for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for the 2023 rodeo, set to return in February. Here are the following artists scheduled to be at the rodeo along with the dates you can catch them live. Jake Owen - Friday, Feb....
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres start ticket sales for Randy Rainbow, Beach Boys, more
San Antonio's Majestic and Empire Theatres on Friday threw back the curtains on five fall shows — all with tickets now on sale. The upcoming performances include Emmy-nominated comedian and best-selling author Randy Rainbow, a raunchy magic show and even the Beach Boys. Here's the rundown:. Randy Rainbow. Best...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Henry's Puffy Tacos' original enchurrito and more
A smothered burrito hits the spot, but was a tad bit salty
San Antonio's Briscoe saddles up with special end-of-summer programming
Besides a margarita, the best way to cool off in this Texas heat is to head to the air-conditioned environment of a local museum. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum maximizes on this wisdom, knowing the transporting power that a change of scenery can hold — even if just on canvas. The museum's ever robust programming continues this August with an invitation to roam the West without ever leaving San Antonio.
All the San Antonio food and drink news you missed the past week
There is a barbecue thief amongst us.
Culinaria San Antonio 2022 Restaurant Week August Texas: Menus
Enjoy the very best tastes of San Antonio, Texas at some of the city’s top restaurants during Culinaria San Antonio 2022 happening August 13 – 27. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary. Things to know about Culinaria San Antonio 2022. Enjoy three-course menus for...
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
The 10 Best Rooftop Pools in Texas, From Dallas to San Antonio
If you’re currently stuck to your chair or have simply melted into a new, liquid form, we hear you — it’s brutal out there. The only good news for overheated Texans is that pool season is very much upon us. In order to help you find the nearest body of (chlorinated) water, we’ve rounded up a collection of our favorite rooftop pools across the state.
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Javier Fernandez Looks To Be The Next Big Star From San Antonio
Javier Hernandez has seen the success fighters from San Antonio, Texas, especially Jesse Rodriguez, have had in recent years. The unbeaten featherweight now wants to create his own path towards success, including one day defending a world title belt in his hometown. Hernandez will face Cesar Cantu tonight at the...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
10 Things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, Locals Day at the Briscoe, and more!. PLAN FOR SUMMER FUN AT A DISCOUNT! SAVE BIG...
7 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Modern Pearl lounge teases new tropical bar
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings and closings. The owners of The Modernist are trumpeting a new project...
W.D. Deli Now Offers Breakfast
After coming under new ownership earlier this year, W.D. Deli on Broadway announced this week that they’re adding breakfast. The restaurant will serve egg sandwiches, oatmeal, quiche and other items from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and all day (7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) on Saturdays. Eleanor 1909 Joins Weathered...
9 super sweet San Antonio chocolate chip cookies that make the perfect treat
Don't forget a glass of milk!
