Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield

Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
NJ hospital company to continue childcare service after pleas by employees
Parents hoping to keep the on-site child care centers at Hackensack Meridian Health facilities have won a major battle but can not yet claim victory. Hackensack Meridian Health will keep its on-site child care facilities open beyond December after receiving “thoughtful input from our team members and the community," according to a statement obtained by New Jersey 101.5.
roi-nj.com
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay names behavioral health care leader to oversee patient care and growing nursing department
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay announced that it hired Phillip Palmer as its director of nursing. In this role, Palmer is responsible for directing, planning and coordinating the activities and education of more than 65 nursing personnel, ensuring regulatory compliance and high-quality clinical care. A local mental health...
roi-nj.com
AST celebrates topping-off ceremony at 15-story, state-of-the-art RWJ Medical Pavilion in New Brunswick
A major milestone took place Tuesday in New Brunswick for a 229,000-square-foot, 15-story state-of-the-art ambulatory medical pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility — the topping-off ceremony and beam signing. Representatives from developer AST and RWJBarnabas Health and New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill were all...
Retired NJ doctor found guilty of selling fertilizer for weight loss
A federal jury in Philadelphia has found a May’s Landing, New Jersey doctor guilty of selling plant fertilizer as a weight loss drug, in an unusual case that took an even stranger twist.
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street
Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman's unborn baby died of listeria after she ate contaminated spinach, lawsuit claims
A Philadelphia woman who alleges her unborn child died after she ate baby spinach contaminated with listeria has filed a product liability lawsuit against salad producer Fresh Express and the Fresh Grocer grocery store chain. Mecca Shabazz, 25, was 30 weeks and six days pregnant when she was diagnosed with...
Health care workers at 2 Crozer Health hospitals secure a new contract
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. While the future of Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is still in a period of uncertainty, a group of health care workers within the system have recently secured their first contract.
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
Jersey Proud: Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival
Residents spend months working on the elaborate floats. People pack the lakefront to watch the spectacle. It goes back to 1931.
billypenn.com
What to know about David Adelman, the billionaire leading the push to build a Sixers arena in Center City
When the Sixers went public with their plan for a downtown arena, they also announced the existence of 76 Devcorp. Formed to further the effort to bring a stadium to 10th and Market streets, the new development corporation is being chaired by David Adelman. Adelman is a longtime player in...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
