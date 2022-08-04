Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Tia Trudgeon celebrates by whipping up a batch for the Morning News. Whisk sugars and butter together to form a paste. Fold in egg, vanilla, flour, baking soda, and salt. Bake at 350 F for 12-15 minutes. Happy...
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
Med Pros Share holds grand opening
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon cutting at Med Pros Share in Marquette celebrated its grand opening Friday. Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. CEO and Founder Britta Carlson...
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
Little Agate holds grand opening at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Agate store held its official grand opening Thursday inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Little Agate is a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids. The store owner says she has seen the need in the community and...
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
General Consul of Japan visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
Alger County Animal Shelter seeks volunteers and food
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. animal shelter needs help moving animals for medical treatment. The Alger County Animal Shelter is short-staffed and needs volunteers to transport animals to and from veterinary clinics. There is no vet in the Munising area, so volunteers should expect to drive to Gwinn or Manistique.
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
Bay College Home Volleyball, Basketball Tickets on sale
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College Athletics has announced that ticket sales have opened for all home volleyball and basketball events for the 2022-2023 season. Norse Volleyball will compete for the first time ever in the fall of 2022. While they open the season on the road, the home opener is a triangular with Hibbing Community College and Alpena Community College on August 27. The Norse will play ten matches at home this season, with conference play beginning on their home court on September 16 against Grand Rapids Community College. Volleyball wraps up regular season play by hosting Finlandia on October 25.
Marquette’s Zero Degrees Art Gallery features work from 17-year-old artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette. Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years. “My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett...
Negaunee Public Schools induct two newest HOF members during ceremony Friday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools inducted its two newest members into the school hall of fame during a ceremony Friday night. The ceremony took place inside Lakeview Memorial Gym where they honored Dominic Jacobetti, whose son was there on his behalf, and Negaunee sports super fan Don Price.
NMU adds eight to Men’s Soccer Program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s soccer head coach Alex Fatovic has announced the addition of eight newcomers into the program. Dylan Woods, Erik Lotysz, Jan Hoffmann, Philipp Rimmler, Nicolas Bevacqua, Baruc Delgado, Jorge Uriarte, and Tomasso Lami will join the Wildcats as part of Coach Fatovic’s first recruiting class to Marquette. Coach Fatovic on the incoming class: “I am pleased to announce our first recruiting class, a top-5 recruiting class nationwide, achieved in just two months. It speaks to how well we’ve demonstrated the tremendous potential at NMU to challenge for championships every year. I couldn’t be more proud of our accomplishment in this short transition period to advance NMU Men’s Soccer by signing players from the top levels worldwide and domestically. At the same time, our returning squad has put in a significant amount of work this summer to welcome this stellar class of players with a brand new culture and plan to help us compete for silverware in 2022.”
Negaunee Public Schools thank voters for supporting millage renewal
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School District is thanking voters who supported their recent millage renewal. Voters approved the 18 mill renewal by a margin of about 3 to 1 this past Tuesday night. That generates about $2 million for the district, about 12 percent of their total...
