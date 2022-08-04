MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University men’s soccer head coach Alex Fatovic has announced the addition of eight newcomers into the program. Dylan Woods, Erik Lotysz, Jan Hoffmann, Philipp Rimmler, Nicolas Bevacqua, Baruc Delgado, Jorge Uriarte, and Tomasso Lami will join the Wildcats as part of Coach Fatovic’s first recruiting class to Marquette. Coach Fatovic on the incoming class: “I am pleased to announce our first recruiting class, a top-5 recruiting class nationwide, achieved in just two months. It speaks to how well we’ve demonstrated the tremendous potential at NMU to challenge for championships every year. I couldn’t be more proud of our accomplishment in this short transition period to advance NMU Men’s Soccer by signing players from the top levels worldwide and domestically. At the same time, our returning squad has put in a significant amount of work this summer to welcome this stellar class of players with a brand new culture and plan to help us compete for silverware in 2022.”

