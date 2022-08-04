“Let’s run it back and bring a title to Brooklyn!” Chris Broussard hilariously contemplates what Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai would discuss in their meeting

Read on firstsportz.com
This Team Is Kyrie Irving's Reported "Top Destination" If He Were To Leave The Nets
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are Kyrie Irving's "top destination" if he were to leave the Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA
A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Quote Tweets Antonio Brown
Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet from Antonio Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.
'A Sticking Point': Why Quentin Grimes is Holding Up Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade
Which young star are the Knicks doing their utmost to protect?
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz talked massive Westbrook, Mitchell trade
This needs to be emphasized up front: Not only did this trade obviously not happen, but things also remain incredibly quiet on the trade front, and no deal similar to this appears close to happening anytime soon. If ever. However, the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed a three-team trade that...
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Sends Out A Tweet About Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet about Brittney Griner on Thursday. Irving has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
Video: Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis spotted together in Los Angeles
During the offseason, NBA players tend to take some time for themselves in order to relax and recharge before a new regular season starts. Oftentimes, players on opposite teams will hang out with each other. Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were recently seen together in Los Angeles. Nets guard Ben Simmons was seen alongside the two players.
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Video Of Kyrie Irving
The Nets are coming off a disappointing season where they were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. This was Irving's third season playing with Brooklyn, and the tenure has not gone as planned so far. Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists...
Jalen Rose Claims The Brooklyn Nets Have No Reason To Panic With Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving: "Ther're In Contract And They're Going To Be As Motivated As Players In The League"
The Brooklyn Nets for the last two seasons have been expected to challenge for an NBA championship, but for some reason or the other, that has not been the case. Be it injuries or some players simply quitting on the team, the Nets have never even made it to the Eastern Conference Finals despite boasting the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.
