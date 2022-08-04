AST celebrates topping-off ceremony at 15-story, state-of-the-art RWJ Medical Pavilion in New Brunswick

Read on www.roi-nj.com
roi-nj.com
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
roi-nj.com
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay names behavioral health care leader to oversee patient care and growing nursing department
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay announced that it hired Phillip Palmer as its director of nursing. In this role, Palmer is responsible for directing, planning and coordinating the activities and education of more than 65 nursing personnel, ensuring regulatory compliance and high-quality clinical care. A local mental health...
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Newark Airport gender neutral bathroom gets top 10 attention
Who needs recreational weed when you have a bathroom so “calming” right inside Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport?. A business services company, Cintas, just named a gender-neutral bathroom inside Terminal B one of the best public restrooms in the nation. And you can help finish off its competition by voting.
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
roi-nj.com
Hill Wallack to expand into New York City (SLIDESHOW)
Hill Wallack Managing Partner Michael Kahme said he understands the increasing demand — and ability — to work from home. But he also knows the need to be in the middle of the action. That’s why Hill Wallack, a full-service law firm based in Princeton that already has...
roi-nj.com
Newark Beth Israel CEO receives Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey CEO and President Darrell Terry Sr. received the 2022 Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award from the District 1199J labor union. “It is an honor to receive this award from District 1199J. Their members play a vital role...
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
roi-nj.com
roi-nj.com
Frederick in Highland Park hits 100% lease milestone
The Frederick, a new boutique rental community in Highland Park, has achieved 100% lease-up, according to a Wednesday announcement from Short Hills-based developer Garden Communities. The 40-home apartment complex offers renters a Middlesex County address with a transit-inspired lifestyle that’s in proximity to urban conveniences. Located at 2 Walter...
Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall
It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now. The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.
roi-nj.com
Hoboken’s ‘Rebuild by Design’ project awarded additional $100M (SLIDESHOW)
The Rebuild by Design project to protect Hoboken from flooding was recently awarded an additional $100 million by Gov. Phil Murphy and the state of New Jersey through the state’s yearly budgeting process. The funding will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design project, including...
Trains have had to slow down on this N.J. bridge since Sandy. A new span will replace it.
New Jersey Transit unveiled the progress of the new Raritan River Bridge this week, a structure created to withstand natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy. The current bridge, built in 1908, carries North Jersey Coast Line trains across the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy. Due to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, trains have been traveling across the bridge at 30 mph since 2012, instead of the normal speed of 60 mph, NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
