ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Experts recommending schools be cautious with active shooter drills

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
MUSTANG, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Active Shooter
KFOR

New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KOCO

Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: News 9's Contractors

We are extending an extra thank you to our Amazing Oklahomans Friday. The amazing folks making our new home in Downtown Oklahoma City have been working so hard to create a great new space. We were able to get together for a luncheon to thank them personally Friday. We're moving...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children

Oklahoma City Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Police say the case involves a father and three young children. It happened in a neighborhood at NW 112th Street and Treemont Lane. “This is a tragic situation, a lot of emotions are involved,” said Capt. Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy