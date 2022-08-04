Experts recommending schools be cautious with active shooter drills

Read on www.koco.com
KOCO
As students return to classrooms and ditch virtual instruction, experts and parents wonder about pandemic learning loss
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parents heard a lot about learning loss throughout the pandemic as schools went virtual. Experts say it was harder for kids to reach milestones, both academic and social. As we look to the upcoming school year, the first fully back in the classroom for many students,...
Norman police, schools prepare for new school year with active shooter training
With the school year right around the corner, districts and even police departments have been preparing with active shooter training.
KOCO
Schools updating safety, security measures as kids scheduled to come back in a week
EDMOND, Okla. — How schools will protect their children is one of the top concerns for parents right now. Several districts have rolled out new security plans this summer. Edmond showed KOCO 5 what they’re doing to keep students safe. The superintendent of Edmond Public Schools said they...
nbc16.com
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Metro public schools still have teacher vacancies with under a week before school starts
With less than week left until the new school year begins, Metro school districts are still trying to fill teacher vacancies.
Edmond School District Prepares For New School Year
One of the state's largest school districts is looking ahead to the new school year. Edmond students return to school in six days. Edmond Memorial High School, like many schools in the district, got a face-lift over the summer. Its principal says the improvements, including a new multi-purpose room, helps...
okcfox.com
Mustang Public Schools parent outraged after controversial classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Local Company Gives Away 500 Backpacks Full Of School Supplies
Hundreds of Oklahoma City students will receive a backpack full of school supplies six days before their start of school. Joe Cooper Hispano is hosting its second back-to-school giveaway Friday night. Organizers are expecting another huge turnout. Second grade student Jaylee Jones picked up a bag last year and returned...
KFOR
New hire for Wellston Public Schools causes concerns among some parents
WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The new high school girl’s basketball coach and elementary counselor in Wellston is causing worry for some parents. “It’s very concerning,” said Nicole Burns, a Wellston parent of three. The district hired Chad Hutchison last month, but used Monday night’s board meeting...
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Cyber crook holds Moore teen’s social media ransom
It’s a scary thought for anyone: Someone else using your name, your picture and your online accounts to spread vulgar messages to your friends, coworkers and family.
News On 6
From Hospital To Home: OKC Metro Hospital Helps Unhoused Residents Find Housing
Local community groups are working together to help those living without a home a chance to recover in a safe spot. Cardinal Community House is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony and Catholic Charities to be a direct service for people experiencing homelessness to go from a hospital visit to a home.
Road rage concerns across OKC metro
It has become a growing trend across the Oklahoma City metro, aggressive driving that has turned violent.
KOCO
Multiple agencies battle several fires in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple agencies battled several fires in Pottawatomie County. Emergency managers in Pottawatomie County said every fire department in the county got called out on Friday afternoon to battle multiple fires burning inside county lines. Much of the burned area got close to a marijuana farm....
The OKC Black Alumni Coalition Host Inaugural Event At Riversport OKC
High School rivalries run deep, but a new OKC alumni group is putting differences aside to build the community. “Three years ago, in the spring of 2019, I was in my graduate program at the OU school of social work,” said Shawntay Alexander, co-founder of The OKC Black Alumni Coalition.
Person shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex
A person was shot in Oklahoma City overnight.
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: News 9's Contractors
We are extending an extra thank you to our Amazing Oklahomans Friday. The amazing folks making our new home in Downtown Oklahoma City have been working so hard to create a great new space. We were able to get together for a luncheon to thank them personally Friday. We're moving...
News On 6
Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children
Oklahoma City Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Police say the case involves a father and three young children. It happened in a neighborhood at NW 112th Street and Treemont Lane. “This is a tragic situation, a lot of emotions are involved,” said Capt. Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Driver charged in death of Edmond police officer
A driver has been charged in connection with the death of an Oklahoma police officer.
