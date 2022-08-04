ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
L'Observateur

The Descendants Project travels to Geneva to testify at the United Nations

WALLACE — The Descendants Project—a grassroots organization committed to the intergenerational healing and flourishing of the Black descendant community in the Louisiana river parishes—will testify at the Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) about the disparate negative impacts to the environment, quality of life, and Black historical and cultural artifacts, especially unmarked burial grounds throughout the River Parishes, in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday, August 10. The cohort will testify to controversial development plans, permitting decisions made by various agencies, and the potential effects to health and way of life from existing and proposed Louisiana developments like the Greenfield grain terminal in Wallace, the Nucor plant in Convent, and the Denka/Dupont plant in Reserve.
CONVENT, LA
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Novak
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Oil Spill#Petroleum#The Coast Guard#The Wcc Energy#Osro
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Sicilian Stories, New Orleans Style

Between 1880 and 1920 over four million Italians immigrated to the U.S., with the majority of Sicilians coming through the port of New Orleans. Their influence here can be found in the food and in the language where special words like niespuli and cucuzza proliferate. On this week's show, we survey those Sicilian connections to learn new things about this place we call home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Louisiana man caught with sharks, meth in Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say

A Louisiana man was jailed after being caught with methamphetamine and an undersize shark in a Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say. State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said they also witnessed Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma throw another shark overboard during their compliance check of his boat, on July 26 in Oyster Bayou.

Comments / 0

Community Policy