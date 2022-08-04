FanDuel Colorado Promo Code Brings $250 First Deposit Match for NFL Preseason, MLB, More

Read on milehighsports.com
Related
USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land cousin of NFL star
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, led by Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore, a candidate to become the top overall prospect in the country. But with just 13 commitments so far, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still have a lot to accomplish this recruiting cycle. ...
Several Oklahoma Sooners featured in ESPN's 50 greatest true freshmen of all-time
Looking back, the Oklahoma Sooners have had some true freshmen emerge to have fantastic seasons for the Sooners. In recent history, CeeDee Lamb comes to mind. Lamb caught 46 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in his true freshman season in 2017. Ahead of the 2022 college football season,...
Stanford Training Camp Kickoff Sale: 50% off a year of VIP
The Stanford football team has officially opened its 2022 preseason training camp! To celebrate, and to keep you covered during Stanford's preseason and throughout the year, Cardinal247 and 247Sports are offering a special VIP sale! Get 50% off a year of VIP for exclusive Stanford football, men's basketball and recruiting coverage at our biggest discount when you join now!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas football sets all-time season ticket record
Excitement for the 2022 Texas football season is extremely high. Fans are chopping at the bit to pack Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium and support the team. The University of Texas announced on Friday season ticket sales for the upcoming year have surpassed the all-time record. The mark was previously set in 2019 at just over 63,000 seats.
Padres aim to avert series sweep vs. surging Dodgers
The San Diego Padres came to Los Angeles this weekend hoping to make a point against the Dodgers with their
Oklahoma receives projections for Jacobe Johnson, includes Sooners in top 5
One of the biggest dominoes left to drop on the Oklahoma Sooners recruiting check list is 2023 four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson. Johnson, a top-three player in the state of Oklahoma, has long been projected to land with the Sooners, but he has been patiently working through his process this recruiting cycle.
Sporting News predicts the Big 12 final standings. Where does Oklahoma finish?
Fall camp is right around the corner, and the Oklahoma Sooners are ready to get to work. A new coaching staff and a new cast of characters have created a ton of anticipation for September 3 when the Sooners open the Brent Venables era by hosting the UTEP Miners. Though...
RELATED PEOPLE
An unfriendly, skeptical media environment could be USC's best friend in 2022
Games and championships aren’t won in preseason polls or media votes. Yet, it was impossible for USC coaches, players and fans to ignore the recent Pac-12 media poll released just before the July 29 Pac-12 media day gathering in Los Angeles. The Pac-12 media voters placed USC third in...
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp Day One
Instant Analysis from USC's first day of fall camp, a 7 am practice on Howard Jones Field that featured several new players that were added over the off-season and had head coach Lincoln Riley speak after the workout. USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter Chris Trevino break down all of the news and notes from what they saw before practice began, during the early open portions of practice and from what Riley had to say when he addressed the media.
Oklahoma State offers 2023 Arizona wideout Tre Spivey
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State wants another receiver in its 2023 recruiting class and made a move on Wednesday for a lengthy wideout from Arizona that has a connection to the university. Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout Tre Spivey reported his latest offer from the Cowboys. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is...
Look: 2022 College Football Season Officially Begins 3 Weeks From Today
Believe it or not, we're just three short weeks away from college football's return. In just under a month, the 2022 seasons kicks off with a Saturday slate that features a couple of big names in the ACC, as well as some other Power-5 programs. Here's what we can look...
Comments / 0