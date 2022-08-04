FanDuel Colorado Promo Code Brings $250 First Deposit Match for NFL Preseason, MLB, More

Instant Analysis from USC's first day of fall camp, a 7 am practice on Howard Jones Field that featured several new players that were added over the off-season and had head coach Lincoln Riley speak after the workout. USCFootball.com publisher Ryan Abraham and reporter Chris Trevino break down all of the news and notes from what they saw before practice began, during the early open portions of practice and from what Riley had to say when he addressed the media.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO