ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville Police find fentanyl on stolen car suspects

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4It028_0h4gkNLQ00

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While conducting a search of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday the Roseville Police Department said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs on one of the suspects.

Officers said they located a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road near Galilee Road that they had been searching for and found two men inside of the vehicle.

Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl

Derik R. Juanitas, 37, of Sacramento and Troy C. Tucker, 32, of Crescent City were found to be in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said that both men are now facing charges for possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substances, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

1 killed in Rancho Cordova shooting, police say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting in Rancho Cordova, authorities said. The shooting happened on Friday around 11:21 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, which is just off of Mather Field Road and near Folsom Boulevard, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a release on Saturday.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
crimevoice.com

Three arrested after stolen cat. converter, narcotics reportedly found in car

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “Just before 5 a.m. on August 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Yeoman Drive and Junction Boulevard, in Roseville. Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle and immediately observed a sawed-off catalytic converter behind...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Man dies after shooting in Rancho Cordova

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Sacramento County are searching for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a man in Rancho Cordova Friday night. According to a joint statement by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the Rancho Cordova Police Department released Saturday, around 11:21 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call from the girlfriend of a shooting victim in Rancho Cordova.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
City
Roseville, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

Driver continues pursuit after driving over spike strip

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
FOX40

More than two dozen “smash and grab” car burglaries reported in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department said officers found several vehicles with at least one broken window early Friday morning. Police said that a series of “smash and grab” vehicle burglaries left at least 25 vehicles with broken windows, with most of these having had property removed from the passenger compartment. The vandalism […]
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fentanyl#Drugs#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnewsnow.com

Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One person dead after late-night Rancho Cordova shooting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Rancho Cordova neighborhood that left one person dead Friday night.   The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding a shooting on Ramsgate Way nearby Croydon Way at around 11:21 p.m. Friday.  The sheriff’s office said the caller was […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

At least 25 car smash and grabs reported overnight in Davis

DAVIS – Dozens of car owners are cleaning up after a rash of smash and grabs along Davis streets early Friday morning. Davis police say they're investigating at least 25 different vehicle break-ins that happened during the early morning hours on Aug. 5. The break-ins happened across multiple parts of Davis, police say. Community members along Sycamore Lane near Safeway say they were one of the places hit by thieves. Officers say, in each of the incidents, the cars had at least one window broken and most had something stolen from inside. No description of any possible suspects has been released, but Davis police say they are actively working on developing leads. 
DAVIS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into house after fleeing from police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a teenager last seen early Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. They described Kiely Rodni, 16, as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She...
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy