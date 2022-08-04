Read on www.auburnvillager.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
auburnvillager.com
RESOLUTION NO. 22-162
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Auburn has received a petition to vacate that certain drainage, utility, and sidewalk easement described in the attached Petition for Vacation of. the drainage, utility, and sidewalk easement located at 366 Genelda Avenue in the Auburn city limits; and. WHEREAS, the petition...
auburnvillager.com
Notice of Publication - Morris Holdings v Harris, Harmon
A parcel of land located in Lee County, Alabama legally described as follows: Begin at the northwest corner of Section 7 Township 18 north Range 26 East for the point of beginning. Thence. run easterly 510 feet south to the northwesterly right of way line of U.S. Interstate 85 south....
auburnvillager.com
Notice to Creditors - Anderson Estate
RE: THE ESTATE OF TERRY MICHAEL ANDERSON, deceased. TAKE NOTE that Letters Testamentary were granted to Michael Christopher Anderson and Teresa Anderson Ridley as Co-Personal Representative of the Estate of Terry Michael. Anderson, deceased, on July 25, 2022. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate...
auburnvillager.com
Notice to File Claims - Kincaid Estate
Case No. 2022-433 Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Nancy Gail Kincaid, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of July, 2022, by Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County,. notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
auburnvillager.com
Notice of Appointment - Williams Estate
CASE NO. 2022-305 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of July, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice. is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to...
auburnvillager.com
Notice of Completion - D&J Enterprises Resurfacing Project
D&J Enterprises, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Auburn for the FY21 Resurfacing Project. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning August 4, 2022, and ending on August 25, 2022. All claims should be filed at 3495 Lee Road 10, Auburn, AL 36832.
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Auburn Public Library seeking teens for advisory board
The Auburn Public Library is recruiting students to serve on the Teen Advisory Board during the 2022-2023 school year. Applications will be accepted now until Aug. 31. The board is open to all interested 7th- through 12th-graders. The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to serve the Library and its needs and to represent teens in the community.
auburnvillager.com
Auburn baseball adds coaching veteran to staff
The Auburn baseball team will be adding plenty of experience to its staff this season, as head coach Butch Thompson announced the hiring of Daron Schoenrock, a 38-year coaching veteran. Schoenrock will take over as the pitching coach for the Tigers after Tim Hudson left the program to accept the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
auburnvillager.com
Tigers set to start fall practices Friday
Talking to Auburn football players over the summer, a couple of consistent themes have emerged as the Tigers head into their preseason full-squad practices that begin on Friday. First, and perhaps foremost, is the theme that the buy-in from the players has been substantial and significantly better than last year,...
auburnvillager.com
The orb weavers of August
Hello readers! I am pleased to be a part of the Auburn Villager as a weekly columnist. Drawing on a wealth of experiences and an abiding appreciation of the natural world, I look forward to sharing my observations and musings. I hope you enjoy reading my columns as much as I enjoy writing them.
Comments / 0