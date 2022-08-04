Who’s better the war of words is on- Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson?

Read on firstsportz.com
Cooper Kupp responds to Justin Jefferson saying he's the better receiver
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp isn’t buying Justin Jefferson’s claims of being the better receiver of the two. Kupp lit the NFL world on fire last year with an MVP-caliber season after racking up 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Even with his former offensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell, joining the Minnesota Vikings, he still feels like he’s the superior player in comparison to Jefferson.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade
Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Why the Jets Shouldn't Sign OT Duane Brown
This former Jets scout does not think New York should sign Duane Brown, explaining why in a scouting report
Dan Campbell Reveals When Play-Calling Decision Will Be Made
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has not decided yet who will call offensive plays in 2022.
NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still has three more years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. However, with the way the quarterback market has skyrocketed since he signed that deal, Dallas might already want to think about being more proactive about his contract situation than they were the last time.
NFL
With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor
WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is quite comfortable being a target. He's been a dominant ball carrier at every level of his playing career -- and he was the NFL's best runner last season, winning the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards. What's different about Taylor this summer? How excited he is about the new possibilities awaiting him this coming fall. Indianapolis' offense is about to become more balanced, which means Taylor's poised to unlock even more dimensions of his game.
Your Week in Colts: Receivers, Receivers, Receivers
Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!
WATCH: Case Keenum, Tavon Austin connect early at Bills camp
Most fans will hope quarterback Case Keenum does not have to complete such passes during the regular season. That would mean Josh Allen is not under center. But it’s nice to see anyway. Early at training camp the team released a video of a very nice pass from Keenum...
Justin Jefferson the NFL's best WR? Cooper Kupp disagrees
There are a few wide receivers who have a reasonable claim to being the best in the NFL. Packers-turned-Raiders wideout Davante Adams has racked up the touchdowns, catches and yards over the last couple of seasons. Cooper Kupp won the receiving triple crown last season. Cases for Deebo Samuel and Tyreek Hill go beyond traditional stats.
