Inside Indiana Business
Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire
Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
aroundfortwayne.com
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
WANE-TV
Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long. The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.
Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
WANE-TV
EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Inside Indiana Business
LRS continues northern Indiana expansion
Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
WANE-TV
Cheesecake Factory? Crate & Barrel? What do you want to see at Jefferson Pointe?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “What restaurants or retailers would you love to see at Jefferson Pointe?,” the post asked. In a Facebook post, Jefferson Pointe said it was looking to expand its store and restaurant offerings, and wanted its fans to weigh in on what they’d like to see.
Inside Indiana Business
$6M for PFW music tech center
Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
wfft.com
4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival returns this week
FORT WAYN, Ind. (WFFT) — Trucks in all colors, shapes, and sizes will be on full display this week. People are gearing up for the 4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival that is taking off on Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature a tour through the building with an...
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
aroundfortwayne.com
ACDH weekly COVID-19 update – 8/5/2022
The weekly COVID-19 update from the Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported one death and 906 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 30 to today), with 382 confirmed PCR cases and 524 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 112,219 cases and 1,172 deaths, as of today.
WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
Inside Indiana Business
Fort Wayne startup raising funds for medical device
An Indiana medical technology startup has received an undisclosed investment in a pre-seed round of funding. Fort Wayne-based Caevisus is developing a wearable device to analyze soft tissues at the knee during movement. The company says the funding includes participation from Elevate Ventures and various angel investors. The orthopedic device...
Fort Wayne City Championship tees off at Autumn Ridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship last summer by two strokes over Joe Hayden, making him the man to beat the 2022 event teed off on Friday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club. Click here for the latest leaderboard. Friday’s round marked the first off three, […]
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming
The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
WANE-TV
Huntington University receives $2 million gift for athletic complex expansion
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington University announced Thursday alumnus Ryan Thwaits provided the university with a $2 million gift as part of a $18.7 million expansion and renovation of the school’s athletic complex (PLEX). Dr. Russ Degitz, chief operating officer at Huntington, said the updated complex with feature...
WANE-TV
75th annual Harlan Days kicks off festivities
HARLAN, Ind. — Harlan, Indiana began its 75th annual Harlan Days festival Thursday evening. Harlan Days offers a multitude of carnival rides, concessions and events over the festival’s three-day period. The event is held at Harlan Park and provides free parking and free entry. Thursday events included a...
WANE-TV
Machinery likely to blame for fire at OmniSource building on Taylor Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the OmniSource building just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the building at 2511 Taylor St. around 4 p.m. A ladder truck was at the scene, and at least one firefighter was on the roof of the large structure.
