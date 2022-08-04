ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire

Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
BRISTOL, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long. The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades

VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
Inside Indiana Business

LRS continues northern Indiana expansion

Illinois-based LRS, which specializes in waste disposal and recycling, has acquired JL Hurt, a company in Kosciusko County that provides portable restrooms to a variety of industries. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the northern Indiana market over the past two years. Concurrently, LRS also purchased Minnesota-based AirFresh...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
Inside Indiana Business

$6M for PFW music tech center

Purdue University Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to go towards construction of a new music technology center on the main campus. The $22 million facility will replace the current PFW School of Music center located on the Sweetwater corporate campus. The university received a $3 million...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival returns this week

FORT WAYN, Ind. (WFFT) — Trucks in all colors, shapes, and sizes will be on full display this week. People are gearing up for the 4th annual Harvester Homecoming Festival that is taking off on Friday and Saturday. Both days will feature a tour through the building with an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

ACDH weekly COVID-19 update – 8/5/2022

The weekly COVID-19 update from the Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported one death and 906 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 30 to today), with 382 confirmed PCR cases and 524 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 112,219 cases and 1,172 deaths, as of today.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fort Wayne startup raising funds for medical device

An Indiana medical technology startup has received an undisclosed investment in a pre-seed round of funding. Fort Wayne-based Caevisus is developing a wearable device to analyze soft tissues at the knee during movement. The company says the funding includes participation from Elevate Ventures and various angel investors. The orthopedic device...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne City Championship tees off at Autumn Ridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship last summer by two strokes over Joe Hayden, making him the man to beat the 2022 event teed off on Friday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club. Click here for the latest leaderboard. Friday’s round marked the first off three, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Harvester Homecoming

The fourth annual Harvester Homecoming takes place at the former International Harvester/Navistar site on Meyer Road in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5-6. Once a main employer in the Summit City, International Harvester still holds a special place in the hearts of many residents. Not only is Harvester Homecoming a reunion of former employees, but it is open and free to the public.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

75th annual Harlan Days kicks off festivities

HARLAN, Ind. — Harlan, Indiana began its 75th annual Harlan Days festival Thursday evening. Harlan Days offers a multitude of carnival rides, concessions and events over the festival’s three-day period. The event is held at Harlan Park and provides free parking and free entry. Thursday events included a...
HARLAN, IN

