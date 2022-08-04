NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12

Read on www.hazard-herald.com
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling
Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
Eastern Kentucky flood victims advised to get tetanus shots: Here’s why
Tetanus shots are now recommended to flood victims in eastern Kentucky, as they begin to the re-building phase.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
thebigsandynews.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
Breathitt County farmer looks to start over
Starting over after a flood can be overwhelming, but that is where eastern Kentuckians find themselves now as they enter the recovery and rebuilding phase.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
Pike County Schools votes to push start date for students
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Pike County school board has voted unanimously to push the start date for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18. Schools in the area that were directly hit will be given the option of when they’d like to host an open house event. They say this will hopefully give […]
‘Bringing Relief’: Samaritan Purse helping rebuild eastern Kentucky homes
People across state lines are helping families salvage what they can.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY SUPT. SAYS HE WAS TRYING TO BE A ‘GOOD NEIGHBOR’ LOANING 2 BUSES TO FAIR BOARD
Martin County Schools Superintendent Larry James said he made the call to send two buses to Lawrence County to shuttle folks from parking areas to the fairgrounds last week. a local news media in Martin County reported. Lawrence County School Board Chairman Heath Preston and Supt. Rob Fletcher said they...
New enforcements combat looting in Breathitt County
Businesses in Jackson are trying to pick up the pieces after last week’s deadly flooding, but now they are battling an increase in crime.
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
wymt.com
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
