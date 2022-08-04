ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield ranked top 3 for unemployment rate change nationally

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqTAZ_0h4gjwlI00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wallethub conducted a study of 180 cities to see how the nation’s unemployment rate has changed over the last three years. Springfield is tied for the lowest unemployment rate.

The U.S. job market has recovered a lot from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national unemployment rate is currently at 3.6%, which is 76% lower than the peak of 14.7% in April 2020. However, inflation at record highs could cause a surge in unemployment in the near future.

Metros where people in Springfield are getting new jobs

Wallethub found some cities’ jobs have weathered the storm better than others.

They took 180 cities’ unemployment rates from June 2022 and compared them to May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019.

Springfield, Kansas City, and St. Louis made the top ten biggest decreases in the change in unemployment. Springfield tied with Miami and Manchester, New Hamshire with an unemployment rate of 2.00%. That gives them the lowest unemployment rate of the 180 cities.

Source: WalletHub

Springfield, Kansas City, and St. Louis had the biggest decrease from May 2022 to June 2022 with a 13% to 17% drop.

You can find more results from the report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield businesses still struggling to fill job openings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield may be bouncing back from the unemployment epidemic, but local businesses are still feeling the pain. According to a study done by Wallethub, Springfield ranked number 3 among cities with the best change in unemployment rates. Since May of 2022 Springfield overall has had the biggest decrease in unemployment of all 180 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
City
Miami, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Manchester, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#New Hamshire#Nexstar Media Inc
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

4 crucial tips for Financial Freedom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Financial independence can seem out of reach for those struggling with crippling student loans, credit card debt or overspending habits. Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer. What does it mean to be financially independent? Financial independence, or financial freedom, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
kttn.com

Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors

A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

St. Louis voters have spoken: No more abusers in political office

Among the messages made clear on Tuesday’s primary election day were:. There is no longer room in St. Louis city politics for candidates with credible histories of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence. We speak, of course, of the failed candidacies of state Senator Steve Roberts, Jr., and former...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
KOLR10 News

New mobile health unit serves rural Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – This week, a new mobile health unit is now in service and traveling around Webster County. Thanks to state grant funding, the unit looks to provide health services to rural areas. Wednesday, it stopped in Seymour to provide help. One resident, who lives in Seymour, said the mobile health unit caught […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy