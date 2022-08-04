Beshear considers calling special session as eastern Kentucky flood relief and restoration efforts underway

Read on www.wkyufm.org
Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
3 additional KY counties eligible for flood damage reimbursement
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in three more Kentucky counties are eligible for public assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for flood damages. The funds will go toward debris removal and permanent work in Clay, Martin and Perry counties. Other areas previously approved for reimbursement include Breathitt, […]
FEMA offers additional assistance to five more Kentucky counties
Five additional eastern Kentucky counties have been offered more help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). according to a press release from Gov. Beshear.
UPDATE: “Stable progess” being made as flood relief efforts continue in eastern Kentucky
UPDATE (8/5/22) – Gov. Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky saying the death toll remains 37. According to the governor, wellness checks are going to be underway all day Friday. State leaders and emergency officials are concerned about storms impacting the area Friday.
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock
BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
Fancy Farm 2022 puts Kentucky’s Republican dominance on full display
The barbecue and political jabs at the St. Jerome’s Parish picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky were plentiful, but the same can’t be said for the number of Democrats on the picnic’s signature political speaking roster. Three Democrats addressed the Fancy Farm crowd: U.S. 1st District House nominee...
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
Rain returns to eastern Kentucky as Backpacks for Disasters continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the last week, WVRC Media and PR Plus Events have been cash and supplies for Backpacks for Disaster to help the flood ravaged residents of eastern Kentucky. Forecasts indicate slow moving storms will linger in the area bringing the potential for another 2 to 4-inches...
More storms renew eastern Kentucky flood threat
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
Ohio Task Force 1 winds down flood rescue and recovery mission in Kentucky
JACKSON, KY (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 is winding down their flood rescue and recovery mission in eastern Kentucky. Ohio Task Force 1, a team that specializes in search and rescue missions, responded to Kentucky last Thursday. The team was made up of firefighters, medics and other first responders from across the state of Ohio.
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
In Kentucky flooding epicenter, communities help each other and wait for assistance
Knott County was the epicenter of the flooding, and has claimed the most deaths so far. Now, they’re picking up the pieces.
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
The Fancy Farm picnic is upon us. Here’s 5 things you need to know.
For the 142nd year in a row, politicians will make their pitches to a crowd gathered in the rural western Kentucky town of Fancy Farm. The annual picnic fundraiser hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church has gotten a lot bigger than its humble origins in 1880. And it’s become a one-of-a-kind event in American politics. What was originally an opportunity for politicians to deliver stump speeches has evolved into a spectacle where candidates and officials deliver zingers and put-downs only to be booed and heckled in the scorching heat of August.
