Baltimore, MD

Analysis: Did the Baltimore Orioles get value in trades of Trey Mancini, Jorge Lopez?

By Chris Graham
Augusta Free Press
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Sun

The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.

In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener

The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens CB Kyle Fuller, a member of one of the top Baltimore football families, has returned ‘back home’

A couple of decades, 104 NFL starts and two Pro Bowl selections ago, Kyle Fuller was just a kid who’d excitedly attend Ravens preseason games after youth football practice. A Baltimore native in a football-focused family, Fuller was a Ravens fan as he grew up and excelled at Mount Saint Joseph. He went on to start four years at Virginia Tech and was a 2014 first-round pick in the NFL draft by ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status. After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pirates bring road losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens tackle Ja’Wuan James hasn’t played since 2019 and is learning a new position. It’s a challenge he’s embracing.

Sweat cascaded from Ja’Wuan James’ forehead as he prepared to field questions from reporters after two hours of practicing in the ponderous heat Thursday. Even this bit of summer drudgery felt satisfying to the Ravens tackle after three seasons of absence defined by hobbling injuries, a pandemic and a contentious breakup with his previous team. Asked how badly he wants to be a normal, ...
BALTIMORE, MD

