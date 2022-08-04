Legislator presses for answers about sudden closure of Orange County post office

Read on augustafreepress.com
Related
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
RELATED PEOPLE
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
5 affordable weekend getaways in Virginia
Even though most people would choose to go to Florida, South Carolina or North Carolina on holiday, Virginia is a great option as well. Whether you live here or you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five beautiful and affordable weekend getaways ideas that you should definitely add to your list.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Virginia real estate couple sentenced to 15 months in prison for swindling $300K from agencies by creating fake contracts
Jessee Allen DeLoach and Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach fabricated contracts to receive loans from commission companies, officials said.
Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
A Virginia school district superintendent apologized Wednesday for a logo that some thought resembled a swastika. The logo was intended to represent four hands and arms grasping together, Hanover County Superintendent of Schools Michael Gill said in a statement. “We are deeply sorry for this mistake and for the emotions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
250 e-bikes suddenly stop working in Richmond
About 250 e-bikes in the city of Richmond are no longer working and now gathering dust, leaving many to wonder what happened to the startup that offered the service. Itay Hod reports. (8/3/22)
Want to get marijuana legalization right? Favor Black entrepreneurs.
At the heart of booming legal marijuana industry is a grotesque injustice. Now we have a chance to overcome racism, fearmongering and war on drugs.
Comments / 0