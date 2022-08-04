Saint Peter’s receives Best Pediatric Emergency Care award by the Women’s Choice Award

Read on www.roi-nj.com
MedicalXpress
Primary care and family physicians argue for new, person-centered focus in patient-centered medical homes
As those in health care increasingly consider patient-centered medical homes an improvement for health care, two professors from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Drs. James W. Mold and F. Daniel Duffy, argue that patient-centered medical homes do not address the underlying problem facing our health system: a disease-oriented health model. They argue that for medical homes to deliver true person-centered care, physicians and their teams must fundamentally change the way they think about care by focusing more directly on the outcomes important to each patient, rather than on disease management alone.
Home Sweet Home: Our Care Communities Directory Can Help You Find The Right Care
Today’s Transitions seeks to help you find the right care you need for a loved one whenever you need it. The Care Communities Directory contains both short- and long-term care-related resources. Search Home Caregiving Directory here. For retirement Living Options Directory, click here. Types of Care Communities:. Adult Day...
Brave Health & MedArrive Partner to Power Virtual Mental Health
– Brave Health, a virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid and Medicare populations, today announced an innovative referral partnership with MedArrive. – Through this collaboration, if MedArrive identifies an eligible health plan member in need of mental health support, MedArrive’s field providers can immediately refer that member to...
MedicalXpress
Primary care doctors would need more than 24 hours per day to provide recommended care
Following national recommendation guidelines for preventive, chronic disease and acute care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients, a new study finds. That breaks down to 14.1 hours/day for preventive care, 7.2 hours/day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours/day for...
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
Futurity
Primary care physicians need 26.7 hours in the day
It would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to follow national recommendation guidelines for preventative, chronic disease and acute care for an average number of patients, research finds. That breaks down to 14.1 hours/day for preventive care, 7.2 hours/day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours/day for acute...
HIMSS Delivers 9 Recommendations for Strengthening Primary Healthcare
This week, The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) responded to a Request for Information (RFI) from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health on the HHS Initiative to Strengthen Primary Healthcare. The letter submitted on 8/1 calls for improved healthcare access, equity and outcomes to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).
Medical News Today
What to know about dementia and setting up a power of attorney for healthcare
Power of attorney (POA) allows a person to assign a representative, or representatives, to act on their behalf. This can be beneficial for a person who can no longer act for themselves due to symptoms of dementia. Dementia is the term for a series of symptoms that affect a person’s...
Our Nursing Home Industry – A National Scandal
A society defines itself by how it cares for its most vulnerable, and especially its seniors. As a Board-Certified Internist and Geriatrician with over 35 years of providing care in nursing facilities, this sentiment has guided me throughout my career. It has led me to found Tapestry Health, a multispecialty medical practice that focuses on providing medical infrastructure in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), as well as Project Patient Care, a patient advocacy organization based in Chicago, Illinois. My commitment to this work has led me to build innovative programs both in the community and in skilled nursing facilities, designed to provide more and better-focused care to our frail elderly.
MedicalXpress
Insights on injury-related ER visits for people experiencing houselessness
A new report from the Injury Prevention Center is the first in Alberta to provide data on injury-related emergency department visits by people experiencing houselessness—information that will help community organizations deliver injury prevention programs tailored to the distinct health-care needs of this population. "This is the first step in...
contagionlive.com
In Low-Income Communities, Pharmacists Can Play a Critical Role in Vaccine Access
A new study finds there are more pharmacies than physician practices in these areas; however, these inequities offer an opportunity for pharmacists to step-in and provide vaccine education and administration. The term food desert is a way to describe areas in the inner cities and low-income communities where there is...
