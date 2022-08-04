Costco Offers $1,000 Chevrolet Silverado HD Rebate

Read on gmauthority.com
Top Speed
Pickup Trucks With Best Towing Capacity In 2022
Supercars are all about performance and power, sedans about features and luxury, SUVs about practicality and space, and trucks about towing and payload capacities. The lines are getting blurred these days with all kinds of vehicles trying to be everything at once, but these are the core aspects that differentiate each style and give them a sense of individuality. Pickup trucks have come a long way from being luggage and family haulers to fantastic all-rounders, but when you speak from a utility and commercial point of view, people still gauge and rate them based on their pulling and hauling capabilities. So, here’s a list of the 10 pickup trucks with the best towing capacity in 2022.
Autoweek.com
1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure
GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
insideevs.com
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Spotted During Commercial Shoot
Chevrolet is readying its Silverado EV for its debut next year and it looks like it’s already shooting a commercial for the Ultium-based electric pickup. The fully uncovered electric Silverado was spotted on the move in the town of Helena, Montana being followed by a matte black Porsche Cayenne camera car of the kind used to shoot high budget advertisements - they weren’t recording this for social medial.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Most Common Problems; Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra Half-ton Truck Trouble Spots
New vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are expected to be trouble-free, but sometimes that’s not the case. The post Most Common Problems; Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra Half-ton Truck Trouble Spots appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal. The post Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 GMC Canyon teased, debuts Aug. 11
Shortly after the related Chevrolet Colorado debuted last week, GMC announced on Tuesday the 2023 Canyon will debut on Aug. 11. The company also said the Canyon will get a special Edition 1 package for the AT4X off-road variant. GMC confirmed the Canyon AT4X in April, making the mid-size pickup...
Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines
Should you drive one of the Chevy trucks with a Duramax diesel engine under the hood? The post Built to Last – Chevy Trucks Have Everlasting Duramax Diesel Engines appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford sending trucks to power tools in flood-damaged Kentucky homes
As families struggle to recover from deadly storms last week that flooded homes in eastern Kentucky, rescue workers will soon have Ford F-150 pickup trucks that provide much-needed power and transportation. "There's 6- to 8-feet of floodwater in the homes," said Air Force veteran William Porter of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit run by military veterans and first responders who run on-the-ground rescue...
1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova
For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Engine Appearance Package No Longer Available
GM Authority recently reported the Engine Appearance and Lighting Package, (RPO code ZZ3) would not be offered on the 2023 Corvette Stingray from the start of regular production. Now, we’ve learned this package has been dropped from the mid-engine sports car’s order book entirely and will not be available to purchase for the foreseeable future.
gmauthority.com
GM Considering Electric Corvette Sedan To Battle Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan
The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 is unlike any production Corvette to come before it, offering a mid-engine layout and, as is the case for the upcoming C8 E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is considering a new electric Corvette sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
gmauthority.com
GM Launches BrightDrop Zevo 600 Satisfaction Program For Corroding High-Voltage Connector
GM has begun a Customer Satisfaction Program for certain BrightDrop Zevo 600 (or EV600) models to address an issue related to the high-voltage connector for the delivery van’s battery pack. The problem: in affected vehicles, the high-voltage connector may corrode and allow water to leak into the van’s high-voltage...
We Found the Full List of All 677,081 Cars Killed in Cash for Clunkers
Getty ImagesDug up from an archive of a defunct government website, this document shows the full scope of what Cash For Clunkers destroyed.
RideApart
A New Large-Displacement V-Twin From Qianjiang Is On The Way
Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been upping their game as of late, with brands like CFMoto and Benelli making a name for themselves in the global market. The case is no longer true for small displacement commuters, but for premium, performance-oriented models, as well. Bikes like the CFMoto 800MT, which was built around KTM's 790 platform, is a testament to this.
