Costco Offers $1,000 Chevrolet Silverado HD Rebate

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago
Top Speed

Pickup Trucks With Best Towing Capacity In 2022

Supercars are all about performance and power, sedans about features and luxury, SUVs about practicality and space, and trucks about towing and payload capacities. The lines are getting blurred these days with all kinds of vehicles trying to be everything at once, but these are the core aspects that differentiate each style and give them a sense of individuality. Pickup trucks have come a long way from being luggage and family haulers to fantastic all-rounders, but when you speak from a utility and commercial point of view, people still gauge and rate them based on their pulling and hauling capabilities. So, here’s a list of the 10 pickup trucks with the best towing capacity in 2022.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure

GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
insideevs.com

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Spotted During Commercial Shoot

Chevrolet is readying its Silverado EV for its debut next year and it looks like it’s already shooting a commercial for the Ultium-based electric pickup. The fully uncovered electric Silverado was spotted on the move in the town of Helena, Montana being followed by a matte black Porsche Cayenne camera car of the kind used to shoot high budget advertisements - they weren’t recording this for social medial.
HELENA, MT
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan State
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open

Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine

Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 GMC Canyon teased, debuts Aug. 11

Shortly after the related Chevrolet Colorado debuted last week, GMC announced on Tuesday the 2023 Canyon will debut on Aug. 11. The company also said the Canyon will get a special Edition 1 package for the AT4X off-road variant. GMC confirmed the Canyon AT4X in April, making the mid-size pickup...
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford sending trucks to power tools in flood-damaged Kentucky homes

As families struggle to recover from deadly storms last week that flooded homes in eastern Kentucky, rescue workers will soon have Ford F-150 pickup trucks that provide much-needed power and transportation. "There's 6- to 8-feet of floodwater in the homes," said Air Force veteran William Porter of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit run by military veterans and first responders who run on-the-ground rescue...
KENTUCKY STATE
Motorious

1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova

For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Engine Appearance Package No Longer Available

GM Authority recently reported the Engine Appearance and Lighting Package, (RPO code ZZ3) would not be offered on the 2023 Corvette Stingray from the start of regular production. Now, we’ve learned this package has been dropped from the mid-engine sports car’s order book entirely and will not be available to purchase for the foreseeable future.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Considering Electric Corvette Sedan To Battle Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 is unlike any production Corvette to come before it, offering a mid-engine layout and, as is the case for the upcoming C8 E-Ray, an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is considering a new electric Corvette sedan to rival the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.
CARS
RideApart

A New Large-Displacement V-Twin From Qianjiang Is On The Way

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been upping their game as of late, with brands like CFMoto and Benelli making a name for themselves in the global market. The case is no longer true for small displacement commuters, but for premium, performance-oriented models, as well. Bikes like the CFMoto 800MT, which was built around KTM's 790 platform, is a testament to this.
CARS

