Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet
Upstart’s revenue rose 396% over the past two years, but the stock is 94% off its high. Zoom’s revenue rose 409% over the past two years, but the stock is 82% off its high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Why Carvana Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Investors appeared overly eager about the stock despite a lackluster quarter.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
These transformative growth stocks are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
Got $5,000? Buy This World-Class Fintech Stock While It's Down 49%
PayPal's growth will vastly improve once eBay is completely out of the picture. The company's move to reduce its cost structure should boost its margins in the coming years. Despite its recent jump, PayPal still trades at an alluring valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Why Hardware-Focused Tech Stocks Surged in July
Amphenol, Skyworks, and Corning entered July on a brutal downtrend. They turned the beat around, primarily due to a more bullish market tenor. Investors paid little attention to each company’s individual news last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
