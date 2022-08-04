ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Competition A Bit ‘Uninspiring’ For ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, But Mason Rudolph Has Stood Out Most

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Yardbarker

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings. “I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”
