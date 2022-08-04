‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say

Read on www.cleveland19.com
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly hit-skip crash in Cleveland, arrest of suspected driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cleveland police shows the aftermath at the scene of a crash where a 3-year-old child was killed while riding a bicycle. Several mangled bicycles can be seen on the sides of the roadway. Another video clip also shows the arrest of...
Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
Suspect flees after shooting man to death in yard
The Akron Police Department is investigating a deadly homicide.
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
Woman arrested after police say she hit other woman with a car
Reports said an East Boston Avenue woman Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County jail for ramming into a car on a South Side street and then hitting one of the occupants with her own car.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over a property line. They spoke with both parties, who agreed that there had been a verbal argument. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute erupted with a neighbor. Both said they were threatened by the other.
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police. Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot...
Accused Facebook scammer gets poked with warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police reported Aug. 5 they issued an arrest warrant on a North Canton man, 36, accused of advertising a tea set on Facebook MarketPlace, then accepting a $250 downpayment from a Pepper Pike resident in early July. She never received her kitchenware and found herself blocked from any further contact...
Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist
Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
Man injured after scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’s east side
A man was injured after a scrapyard explosion on Cleveland's east side, according to police.
New photos of SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death in Akron
Police have released new photos of the dark-colored SUV believed to be involved in the July 8 shooting deaths of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter.
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Cleveland man dies in turnpike crash
SWANTON — A Cleveland man is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County early Friday. The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Akron Police release bodycam video from officer-involved shooting outside bar
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released bodycam video from a July 29 officer-involved shooting of a suspect outside a bar. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street. Officers were called out for shots fired, and according to police,...
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
