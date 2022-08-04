ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

WANE-TV

1 killed, 3 critical after ‘nearly head-on’ crash in Steuben County: police

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police and Steuben County deputies are investigating a crash that killed one and sent three to the hospital Friday. Just before 4 p.m., county deputies and emergency responders were called to State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in rural Millgrove Township on an initial report of a 2-vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Funeral Details Released For Three Of Four Accident Victims

WARSAW – Funeral arrangements have been announced for three of the four victims in a car crash that claimed the life of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski earlier this week. The accident happened Wednesday just north of Nappanee on SR 19. Jackie Walorski, 58. Calling will be from 12 noon to...
NAPPANEE, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
OSCEOLA, IN
wtvbam.com

One killed, four others injured in two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana

MILLGROVE TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – One person was killed and four others including two children were injured Friday afternoon in a two vehicle crash near Orland, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West just before 4:00 p.m..
ORLAND, IN
Washington Examiner

Walorski's car crossed road's centerline, causing crash: Sheriff

The car in which Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was riding crossed the centerline of the road and caused Wednesday's fatal crash, according to authorities. It was initially reported that the other car involved in the incident caused the crash, according to Elkhart County Sheriff Jeffrey Siegel. All four of the occupants involved were wearing seat belts, Fox 59 and CBS4Indy reporter Max Lewis wrote on social media.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Man surrenders after standoff in northeast neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man surrendered to police after he allegedly threatened officers with a handgun after they tried to serve a warrant in a northeast Fort Wayne neighborhood Friday afternoon. The incident unfolded at around 4:15 p.m. along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cromwell Man Arrested For Battering Woman, Breaking Windows

CROMWELL — A Cromwell man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman and breaking two windows. Thomas P. Jones, 47, 12008 N. Sir Gallahad Place, Cromwell, is charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
CROMWELL, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 6400 block of East McKenna Road, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. Value of $3,200. 3:53 a.m. Friday, July 29, 100 block of EMS B6A Lane, Leesburg. The theft of a cellphone occurred. It was found...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Moped driver dies after crashing in Coliseum Blvd parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Fort Wayne man who died after crashing a moped on Tuesday. The coroner says 74-year-old Ernest Eugene Harris died Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries. Authorities say Harris crashed in a parking lot in the 1000 block of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wkvi.com

Rolling Prairie Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in Starke County

A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Thursday, August 4 following a traffic stop in Starke County. Starke County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the traffic stop just after 3 p.m. CT in the area of State Road 23 near County Road 75 North. K9 Mack was deployed to do a free air sniff of the vehicle, according to the report. The K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Murder Trial Begins Tuesday In Warsaw

WARSAW — A four-day jury trial for a woman accused of killing a Warsaw man and attacking two others is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Kosciusko Circuit Court. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN

