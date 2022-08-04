ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 6

Related
Sportscasting

Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity

Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
BROOKLYN, MI
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin

Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
gmauthority.com

Kyle Petty Opens Up About Son’s Death, Future Of Nascar

Kyle Petty was born into the family business, and that family business is Nascar. As the son of the winningest driver in stock car racing history, Richard Petty, Kyle Petty is an integral part of the sport, and wheeled a Pontiac race car for most of his Cup Series (then Winston Cup) career. Petty recently sat down for an interview, giving his two cents on hot topics in the sport, from the future of Nascar to the tragic death of his son.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jgr#New Deal#Auto Owners Insurance
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. The race weekend is set to begin in Brooklyn, MI. First up, it’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying on the 2-mile of Michigan International Speedway. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
NBC Sports

Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Michigan race picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert

Tyler Reddick entered the month of July without a victory in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old has raised his game of late, however, recording a pair of wins and a runner-up finish over his last five outings. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A native of California, Reddick began his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again last weekend at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race. Here is the day’s schedule:. Saturday,...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing

Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of races, found a sponsor in Gainbridge to take to Andretti Autosport to fund a three-year run in IndyCar, and turned his attention to IMSA and sports car endurance racing when his open-wheel journey came to a premature conclusion.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy